Working in the criminal justice field is an exciting a rewarding experience. Criminal justice is a discipline that is more than just law enforcement, corrections, and the court system. It encompasses many aspects of rules and law that can extend to careers such as district attorneys, rehabilitation specialists, victim advocates and even federal agents. Many of this career paths require a four-year degree. However, a master’s degree in criminal justice can pave the way for more and higher paying opportunities.

Why Pursue A Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice?

With a growing understanding of threats such as bioterrorism and cybercrime, a MSCJ degree is essential in securing positions that can thwart and combat such activity. Although a bachelor’s degree may qualify one for entry into careers in the FBI or CIA, a MSCJ degree can ensure higher pay and more opportunity for career advancement. And in today’s competitive environment it’s always important to be qualified for openings your field of expertise. That’s why having overlapping skills can provide you with the ability to stand out. Considering pairing a Master of Science in nursing with a degree for MSCJ can help you get a leg up on that competitive competition.

Three Exciting Career Paths To Pursue With A Degree for MSCJ.

The criminal justice field offers a myriad of career opportunities that can range from corrections and rehabilitation to victims’ assistance and public defending. And there are always available positions in this essential field of practice. When you obtain a degree for MSCJ these are a few of the most common jobs you can pursue.

Forensic Examiner.

Forensic examiners are crucial in assisting law enforcement and federal agents in evidence gathering and examinations. A forensic examiner provides professional and expert analysis during court trials and important state and federal investigations. And it is a growing industry. Some reports suggest that careers as forensic examiners will increase by 17% through the year 2026.



Criminologist.

The job of a criminologist is two-fold. First, the criminologist is tasked with gathering data in order to understand where crime is occurring and how often it is happening. Secondly, a criminologist must use this data to determine how to apprehend criminals and protect communities. Additionally, criminologists may also work to reform criminals after they have been apprehended. The average pay for a criminologist is around $50,000 but with a degree in MSCJ the average is over $10,000 more than that and can even reach six figures in certain high demand parts of the country.



Federal Agent.

A degree in MSCJ is essential to a career as a U.S. Marshall, DEA, or FBI agent. Positions as United States Marshalls are in high demand as U.S. Marshalls ensure criminals are tracked down and brought to justice. Drug Enforcement Administration agents use a variety of techniques such as conducting research and participating in undercover activities that aid in thwarting drug-related crimes. And the Federal Bureau of Investigations is charged with bringing crimes related to terrorism, extortion, counterintelligence and organized crime to justice.

Each of these positions can range around the $40,000 to $50,000 area and can sometimes increase to over $90,000 annually with a degree in MSCJ. And you can learn more about available positions and what they do here.

Non-Traditional Roles Within the Justice System.

In addition to these commonly sought after positions in the criminal justice field, there are several non-traditional roles one can assume with a degree in MSCJ. Many of these non-traditional roles can be pursued with dual degrees in a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. These are just a few of those career opportunities.

Forensic Psychiatric Nurse.

Also known as a forensic mental health nurse, a forensic psychiatric nurse works with not only victims of crimes but with perpetrators and offenders of crimes as well in efforts to assist in their rehabilitation. They also coordinate with jails and prisons in order to assist inmates who may suffer from mental health disorders. Not only can this position be very rewarding, but it can also be financially lucrative. On average around the country, a forensic psychiatric nurse makes around $80,000 a year. You can learn how to become a forensic nurse at https://www.allnursingschools.com/specialties/forensic-nursing/



ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Nurse Consultant.

Legal nurse consultants are extremely beneficial when it comes to matters involving legal cases such as malpractice lawsuits. With flexibility in hours, legal nurse consultants can make additional and supplemental income by offering their services with legal matters. Legal nurse consultants are extraordinarily beneficial to attorneys who usually do not have any experience or expertise in the healthcare profession. It isn’t uncommon to see legal nurse consultants earn as much as $150/hour.



No matter what position you choose to enter with your career in the criminal justice field, you will find more success and higher pay with a degree in MSCJ. Additionally, it wouldn’t hurt to look into pursuing a dual degree in Nursing in order to ensure an increase in annual income and more opportunities for advancement.