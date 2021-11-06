This is a show with a lot of fighting. It was shown in the UK for the first time on Blu-ray. It was made by Hideaki ANNO and it is very important to watch.

The NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Ultimate Edition is a celebration of one of the most important anime series. It has bonus features, both Official (2019) and Classic (1996) Dub and Subtitled options spread over 11 discs, an exclusive book, 158 pages long, exclusive merchandise, etc.

What is the information related to Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition?

This year, there are some new things for Evangelion fans. A few months ago, Amazon Prime put the movies on streaming. And now GKIDS is bringing the original show to Blu-Ray for the first time in the USA. If you want to be quick, you can pre-order this book. There will only be 5000 copies in North America.

Directed by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion tells the story of a teenage boy named Shinji Ikari who was chosen to pilot a special machine called an Eva. This machine is to protect the city of Tokyo-3 from extra-dimensional beings that want to destroy mankind. But things are not as they seem, and to save the world, Shinji and the other Eva pilots must first save themselves.

What can we expect from Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition?

The Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition is the first time people in America can buy it on BluRay. They make them now. It is a movie that has 26 episodes, one compilation movie, and the last movie.

This set has eleven discs with bonus features. This is a lot of things to watch and do. It will keep you busy for a long time, and maybe even until the world turns into Tang! One of the best things about the set is that there are two versions of the show. One is an old version and one is new.

In addition to the original series and two follow-up films, Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition will offer more than seven hours of bonus features. When you buy the DVD box set, there will be a lot of cool extras. There is a book with promotional posters and artwork, a glossary of Angels and EVA units, and a list of the people who were in each episode. The collection also includes 11 boards that are 12 inches by 12 inches. These boards have pictures of characters on them, which are from the Japanese LaserDisc release.

In the box is a paperweight from Angel Sachiel’s episode. You can keep it to remember. And there is a badge for NERV that helps you get into secret places.

What is the other information related to it?

This is a limited edition artwork. It is inside a box that has never been sold in North America. These pictures of Asuka and Rei were before on a LaserDisc, and they have been made even better by being treated with UV lights. The LCL is moving around Rei. The set also has two carriers for laser discs. One of the carriers is covered in images of Shinji and Gendo. The other one is Misato and Kaji.

The bonus discs include the Official Dub and Subtitled versions, as well as the Classic Dub and Subtitled versions for the twenty-six-episode series, as well as two movies.

This book has information about NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. It has timelines and lists of important moments in the show. It also includes details about each episode.

Eleven boards are made of strong paper. They are the same size as the original Japanese LaserDisc art. You can put them on your walls or buy more frames for them.

This paperweight is a limited edition of the 3rd Angel, Sachiel. It was only made for the Ultimate Edition.

This NERV ID card is the one from the anime. It has a lanyard and it’s double-sided. This ID card and lanyard are only for the Ultimate Edition.

The new Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition is now available to pre-order. It will be released on December 8th. The show is also on Netflix while the movies are on Prime Video.

