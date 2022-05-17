Netflix’s Cheer series introduced the globe to competitive cheerleading, allowing viewers to learn more about the sport. It also explains in detail what it takes to be a champion. Navarro’s (a college in the docuseries) cheering squad returned for a second season on Cheer. This time with a renewed focus on winning the title in Daytona, Florida.

In the second season of Cheer, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) was added to Navarro’s division, making it a rivalry for the first time. In addition to getting to know the cheerleaders and coaches better, the show taught viewers a lot about the sport itself and its rules.

In this article we take a deeper look into the details of the show, and why it has become popular. So below we have categorized the main aspects of Cheer.

Competition Floors

No doubt, fans of sports dramas like Cheer will appreciate the second season. With the TVCC rivalry and the major battle in Daytona, there’s a lot to dissect between the two schools’ rivalries. Monica explained to the cameras how different the stage is from a gym floor’s mats.

Gymnasts will be able to perform to their fullest potential because of the stage floor’s increased bounce. It’s also less stressful on their joints while they’re doing stunts. However, cheerleaders may fail with their stunts because they are unfamiliar with the amount of wiggle room on the stage.

Mat Selection Day

Navarro and TVCC are preparing for the Daytona Championships in this new season. In each category, a number of teams are vying for the championship.

Coaches gather to watch their players battle for a position on the mat at the Daytona Championship. Approximately 40 student-athletes are on the squad, but only 20 of them will compete at Daytona.

Financing Differences

According to experts, Navarro College and TVCC, two rural Texas community schools, lack the resources of larger universities. After the show premiered, Navarro’s cheerleaders became minor superstars and became one of Netflix’s best docuseries. They have been on several TV shows, daytime talk shows, ads, and so on.

In comparison to TVCC, Navarro currently receives a vastly different amount of financing. First, Monica said that The Ellen DeGeneres Show had given the program a whopping $25,000 donation. After hearing that the stage would cost roughly $100,000, she created a Daytona-style stage in the parking lot.

Male Vs. Female Pyramids

Cheer has a lot to offer fans of The Playbook because of its focus on sports and coaching. It was clear that Coach Monica, Vontae, and their squads had nothing to hide when it came to their personal histories and work ethics.

Season 2’s third episode featured Maddy Brum discussing how doing pyramids with men vs. women has been a change for her. Maddy was supported in the air by three ladies in non-coed teams. When she participates in co-ed cheerleading, she is supported by one or two males.

What the Judges Are Looking For

The Daytona Championships can be perplexing for those who aren’t familiar with the sport of cheering. It may be unclear what the judges are looking for and how they will vote for each squad.

When it came time for the teams to perform, Coach Franklin went over a list of what he thought the judges were looking for. For example, teams are scored on a variety of skills, such as running, tumbling, partner feats, and pyramids. There are also votes on how the team looks as a whole, which is why both teams hired choreographers to help them.

Bonus Fact

