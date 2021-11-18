NBC’s New Amsterdam has a new season that is about Max spreading joy. But then he got derailed by an arsonist and Helen left. The next episode of NBC’s New Amsterdam will be released soon.

What is the release date of New Amsterdam Season 4 (Part 2)?

The New Amsterdam Season 4 (Part 2) is coming out on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. There are 6 weeks left until you can watch this tv series on NBC in the USA.

What is the plot of New Amsterdam Season 4 (Part 2)?

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin who is the institution’s newest medical director. The doctor wants to make the hospital better. He wants to make it possible for people who work there to do their jobs without problems. He’s going to help them and not stop until he has made the hospital better. The hospital is the only one in the world that can treat patients with Ebola. The prison and President of the United States are there too. It’s not as good as it was, but they are trying to fix it so it becomes important again.

Who will be starring in it?

The cast of New Amsterdam season 4 includes Freema Agyeman who plays the character of Dr. Helen; Ryan Eggold, who plays the character of Dr. Max Goodwin; Janet Montogmery, who plays the character of Dr. Lauren Blooma, Shiva Kalaiselvan plays the character of Leyla. Jacko Sims plays the character of Dr. Reynolds and Tyler Labine plays the character of Dr. Iggy Frome. The other people in this movie are also important to this film.

What are the ratings of New Amsterdam Season 4?

In season three of New Amsterdam on NBC, it had a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers on average.

This is the final national rating, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback up until 3:00 AM. Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are written with an asterisk. These numbers do not include delayed viewing or people who watch the show on TV. But these first numbers are a good indication of how well the show is doing, especially when compared to other shows on that same channel. Some economic factors can affect a show’s fate, but usually, the higher-rated shows are renewed and the lower-rated ones are not renewed.

What about the awards and nominations?

