Do you love adventure and danger? Then The Lost City by Aaron Nee is the book for you! This gripping thriller will take you on a wild ride of adventure and excitement. Danger lurks around every corner, and they must use all of their skills to survive. If you’re looking for a thrilling read, The Lost City is perfect for you!

What is The Lost City all about?

In her adventure novels featuring the handsome cover model Alan, Loretta Sage writes about exotic places. In the course of promoting her latest book with Alan, Loretta becomes the target of a mysterious billionaire who hopes that she can help him find the treasure of an ancient city. Alan sets out to save her so that he can prove he’s a hero in the real world, and not just in her books.

New character poster introduced by The Lost City

The latest character posters play around with the idea of fiction getting a reality by pointing out how The Lost City cast isn’t what the audience could anticipate them to be. For instance, Bullock’s Loretta is”not a real adventurer” in her character poster, while Tatum’s Alan is”not a real hero.” Following the same current, Radcliffe is”not a real bad genius.”There are also character posters for Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Who is in the cast and crew of The Lost City?

The movie is directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. It is a screenplay by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee. The movie is produced by Sandra Bullock, Liza Chasin, and Seth Gordon. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage, Channing Tatum as Alan Caparison, Daniel Radcliffe as Fairfax, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Beth, Patti Harrison as Pratt Caparison, Oscar Nuñez, Brad Pitt as a CIA agent, Raymond Lee as Officer Gomez, and Bowen Yang.

What is the cast saying about The Lost City?

Sandra Bullock said, “The Lost City of Z is an incredibly gripping thriller of adventure and danger. The story is beautifully written and the performances by our cast are extraordinary.”

Channing Tatum said, “I was really drawn to this project because it’s a great opportunity to play someone who goes on an amazing journey. It feels like you’re going on that journey with him.”

Daniel Radcliffe said, “What I loved about The Lost City is that it’s not your average jungle movie where people are running around trying not to get killed. It has all those elements but it also has this very cerebral quality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

D’Vine Joy Randolph said, “Beth is such a complex character and I’m excited to see how audiences react to her.”

The Lost City is a gripping thriller of adventure and danger that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The cast brings the story to life with their performances, and you’ll feel like you’re right there with them on their journey. The complex characters will stay with you long after the credits roll. Don’t miss The Lost City.

See how Sandra Bullock gets the leech off @ChanningTatum’s ‘peach’ in this behind the scenes look at #TheLostCity. Grab your tickets to see the movie in theatres March 25. https://t.co/AdWe75sh0V pic.twitter.com/NPgKjJERW0 — The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) March 3, 2022

Why you should watch The Lost City?

The Lost City is a must-watch for fans of thrillers and adventure films. The story is exciting and fast-paced, and the cast does an excellent job of bringing it to life. The characters are complex and well-developed, and you’ll find yourself thinking about them long after the movie is over. If you’re looking for a film that will keep you entertained from beginning to end, The Lost City is a great choice.

When is The Lost City coming?

A week before The Lost City becomes widely available on 8 April 2022, Fansgo will offer 225 special screenings of the film. Don’t miss The Lost City when it comes to theatres near you! Check out the latest posters now.