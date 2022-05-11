Dragon Ball Super is coming back with a new movie and it looks like the cast is bringing their A-game. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teaser trailer just dropped, and Goku’s voice actress herself, Masako Nozawa, makes an appearance!

The overview of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie so far is that it will focus on the Saiyans and their battle against a powerful enemy. This Dragon Ball Super movie is currently set to release in Japan on December 14, 2018. There is no word yet on when it will come out internationally, but we’re hoping it’ll be soon!

Nozawa isn’t the only one returning for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie will also feature the voices of Ryoko Shinohara, Shuko Uchida, and Aya Hisakawa. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is shaping up to be an epic movie, and we can’t wait to see it!

In August, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie will be released internationally

Dragon Ball fans around the world will be excited to hear that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie is getting a worldwide release!

The movie will be released in Japan on August 15th, and it will be coming to theaters in the United States on September 16th. This is great news for Dragon Ball fans who have been waiting patiently for the movie to come out. Also, the Goku’s Voice Actress Will Be Roping In For Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: The voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa, will be reprising her role for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

On Mother’s Day dedications, Dragon Ball forgot about Videl

Dragon Ball Fans Are Pissed:

On Mother’s Day, Dragon Ball Super released a series of artworks to honor the mothers of the Universe. The tributes were beautiful and moving, but there was one big problem: they completely forgot about Videl. Videl is the mother of Pan, and she is one of the most important female characters in Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Super’s Newest Character is a Dragonball Z Callback:

The newest character to join Dragon Ball Super is none other than Frieza’s brother, Cooler. The cooler was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler, and he quickly became a fan favorite. While he may not be as popular as his brother, Cooler is still a powerful villain and it will be interesting to see him in Dragon Ball Super.

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1495180879659995144?s=20&t=2cqZHM6QhCS_ihFcVCosMQ

The fans of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime are in for a treat, as the voice actress of Goku, Masako Nozawa, will be joining the cast. Nozawa is no stranger to Dragon Ball, as she has voiced Goku in every Dragon Ball anime since the original series. It’s always great to see familiar faces in Dragon Ball Super, and with Nozawa joining the cast, fans will be in for a treat.

Make sure to check out the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime when it airs this winter! So there you have it, Cooler is set to make his return in Dragon Ball Super.

Make sure to check out the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime when it airs this winter! So there you have it, Cooler is set to make his return in Dragon Ball Super.