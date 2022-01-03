James Bond is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time. No Time to Die, released on 28 September 2021 and starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, was met with mixed reviews by critics and fans alike. Some say this film is a return to form for the series while others claim it’s forgettable. No matter what you think about No Time to Die, some valuable lessons can be learned from the film – both good and bad – that you really should know!

What is No Time to Die about?

James Bond has left active service. His peace gets over when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help. A scientist has been kidnapped leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The story brings James a new adversary named Lyutsifer Safin. No Time to Die follows James Bond as he goes after this villain and saves the weapon from falling into wrong hands. No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth movie in the James Bond series.

Releasing of No Time to Die

The movie was premiered in the Royal Albert Hall in London on 28 September 2021.

The cast of No Time to Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond is back in its other spy thriller movie. In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the iconic British spy for the fifth and final time. The film was originally slated for release in November 2019 but was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The latest James Bond installment is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw. The incredible story has been written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. The James Bond movie series has been adapted from James Bond series novel by Ian Fleming.

What is the cast saying about No Time to Die?

Rami Malek, who plays the villain in No Time to Die commented on his role. “This is one of the most exciting roles I’ve ever played.” It’s a very physical role. I’m learning how to fight, and I’ve done a lot of riding.” Lashana Lynch who is taking on the role of a new “00” agent Nomi also commented on her new gig. “I can’t say too much about it, but it’s really good to be a part of such an iconic franchise and I’m really excited about No Time to Die.” Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the movie said. ” No Time to Die” is the 25th James Bond movie and it’s really exciting. It has an amazing cast, great characters, a cool storyline.” Daniel Craig is back as James Bond and he looks better than ever.

What is special about the movie No Time to Die?

The movie No Time to Die has released the first-ever women "00" agent Ana de Armas as Paloma alongside Bond. And she is already making an impression among the Bond fans. One of the major themes in No Time to Die is that it's not enough to be good at what you do. You need a lot more than just skill and talent if you want to win in life. No matter how skilled or talented someone is, they will always lose out on opportunities unless they have the right kind of drive and attitude behind them. Craig stated that the film No Time to Die is "about relationships and family".

In the movie, James Bond's relationships are put to the test. His loyalty is questioned and he has to make some tough decisions.