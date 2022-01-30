007 is back in No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie. This time, he is on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with dangerous new technology. Bond must use all of his skills to save the day. In this latest instalment of the franchise, we see a more vulnerable side of 007 as he comes to terms with his own mortality. Will he be able to succeed in his mission? Or will No Time to Die be his last adventure?

No Time to Die box office collection

Total box office revenues in the U.K. and Ireland in 2021 rose 85% to £596.9 million ($811.1 million) from 2020’s total of £323.2 million ($439.3 million), according to the annual box office review released by Comscore. However, these numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels when the annual box office exceeded £1.3 billion in each of the five years up to 2019. The year’s box office was led by the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which is the no. 3 films of all time with £96.5 million, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (£123.2 million) and “Skyfall” (£103.2 million). As of 27 January 2022, No Time to Die has grossed $160.9 million in the United States and Canada and $613.3 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $774.2 million.

What’s the expert saying?

Phil Clapp, chief executive of the U.K. Cinema Association said: “While the challenges presented to the sector by COVID during 2021 were still all too apparent, the extraordinarily positive public response to the return of cinema-going in the second half of the year, and in particular their recognition of the huge efforts made by cinema operators to ensure the continuing safety and comfort of audiences and team members alike, augur extremely well for a strong and continued recovery in 2022 and beyond.”

Andy Leyshon, CEO at the Film Distributors’ Association, added: “Once cinemas were permitted to reopen their doors, it was heartening to see audiences return in good numbers and cinema-going reaffirm its position as the nation’s favourite out-of-home entertainment choice. 2021 delivered some terrific titles and stellar big-screen successes, and in 2022 the recovery story is set to continue with an even more diverse slate of films and something on offer for every taste.”

Critical response to 2021 No Time to Die

Rotten Tomatoes judged 83% of the reviews to be positive, with an average rating of 7.30/10. The site states “It isn’t the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig’s franchise tenure in satisfying style.”The Guardian called it “an epic barnstormer” delivered “with terrific panache” and with “pathos, action, drama, camp comedy, heartbreak, macabre horror, and outrageously silly old-fashioned action”.

Robbie Collin of The Daily Telegraph described it as “extravagantly satisfying”, “often very funny” with gadgets “both improbable and outrageous”, and that it has been filmed with “gorgeous” cinematography, starting with “a sensationally thrilling and sinister prologue” and ending with a “moving conclusion”.Kevin Maher of The Times said: “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent”, he later named the film one of the best films of 2021.

