Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming back in a new series and will be on Disney Plus in 2022. There is no trailer for the show. But there has been a video from Disney day. It shows some concept art and some plot ideas from Ewan McGregor and Deborah Chow.

We found every piece of information about the show from all around the world. We will give you all of this information so that you can understand it before next year starts and We have everything from pictures from the set to quotes from actors, and more. There is a timeline of where the series falls in Star Wars. It has episode count and more information too.

What is the release date of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?

Outside of The Book of BobaFett coming out in December 2021, Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t given any release dates for their live-action movies. So, there’s no Obi-Wan Kenobi movie release date yet. But filming is finished now. The movie starts in April 2021 and will come out sometime in 2022.

But when in 2022? Taking The Mandalorian as a guide, it looks like we should all be circling our calendars for the first half of next year. The first season of The Mandalorian started filming in October 2018. It premiered in November 2019. This is about a year from the start of production to the release date.

What is the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?

The big news is that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will cross swords (and lightsabers) again.

Obi-Wan has the high ground because he defeated his former apprentice and left him for dead in Mustafar. But after being recovered, Darth Vader had new cybernetic armor put on.

The Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith is different from the Darth Vader in A New Hope. This is not something that you will see on Disney Plus.

There’s a 10-year time jump and we’ll get to see what happened in those 10 years. We’ll also see another fight with Obi-Wan on Tatooine. That will make Darth Vader seem like the villain that he is.

Obi-Wan’s final task after what happened in the prequels is to make sure that Luke Skywalker stays safe. It seems that the show will take place on Tatooine. Disney Plus Day is the starting point of the show, but this is not all that will happen.

As you can imagine, the plot of this movie is secret. We know that Ewan McGregor will be in it again. He said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he filmed a scene with someone special to him. The Scot also told Men’s Journal that Obi-Wan’s arc will be interesting. He is coming to terms with the loss of Jedi.

A new Star Wars series will start on Friday, October 12. It will show what Obi-Wan Kenobi did before he met Luke Skywalker or Han Solo. There will be a lot of fights with the Empire. Obi-Wan will have few allies. Darth Vader may train and use his powers from the Dark Side. We don’t know for sure, but it could be true.

McGregor has also said that there will be some people from movies and TV shows we know. People who wear helmets like Stormtroopers, for example. I never acted with a Stormtrooper because my clones were the Clone Army. But I walked past one in this scene. And I was six years old again.

He said, “I felt like I was six years old again because I am so close to being one. It was scary. Then someone asked me, ‘Were there Stormtroopers in my films?” In the movie there were Stormtroopers. They said they weren’t Stormtroopers, but clones. And then I saw a little Jawa.

Who will be starring in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?

Obi-Wan is coming back for the series. Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan again.

On the list of people with this movie, Hayden Christensen is a well-known actor. Darth Vader will be in the Star Wars movie. He hasn’t been in any since 2005.

The full cast is filled with names that are familiar to you. One of the actors is playing Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen and one of them is playing his aunt Beru. The following actors will be in the movie: Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani.

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones),

Rupert Friend (Homeland),

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Just Mercy),

Sung Kang (Fast & Furious),

Simone Kessell (Terra Nova) and Bennie Safdie (co-director of Uncut Gems).

