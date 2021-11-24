Directed by “Bad Trip” director Kitao Sakurai, this movie is about a boy who becomes friends with the boy’s mom. That’s when he starts to be uncomfortable. Will says that this is the only thing he has to say about it. He knows the history of two of the stars, which includes “Barbershop” films, “School of Rock,” “Kung Fu Panda”, and “Friday.” The movie sounds like something people will enjoy because it is silly and entertaining. People who like this kind of movie are anxious for more information, including when it will be released, who will be in the film, and what might happen in the story.

Sony has given a date to one of the biggest comedies on its release slate. Oh Hell No will be out in theaters on July 1, 2022. It is not clear when they will start shooting it.

The movie is about a character named Sherman who falls in love with Will’s mother. It is being directed by Kitao Sakurai, who does The Eric Andre Show. A group of people wrote the script for the movie, including Jessica Gao (She-Hulk), Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Scot Armstrong, and Tracy Oliver.

What is Oh Hell No about?

The studio for this musical is made by Matt Tolmach Productions. They are collaborating with Black and Roz Music, and Brittany Morrissey is the director of the studio. People know Black. He has been in movies for a long time. But he has done well with the Jumanji movies and people like them. That is why Sony likes him so much and he helps make their money.

What is the release date of Oh Hell No?

It will be released on Friday, July 1st, 2022.

The movie will take a year to make. This includes pre-production, shooting and production, post-production (editing), and marketing. The film might not be ready by July so it’s hard to say when the release date will happen. If it isn’t ready, then the movie could come out later in 2022 or even in 2023.

For the moment, “Oh Hell No” seems like it is going to be a big movie for the studio. This kind of comedy is perfect for a potential hit in the middle of summer.

What is the plot of Oh Hell No?

Ultimately, we don’t have much information about “Oh Hell No” except for what the studio released. The main character falls in love with the mother of Will’s friend, which makes him mad. This probably means he said “Oh hell no.” Sony is waiting until they have made more progress on the movie and then they will share the plot with us.

The hiring of “Bad Trip” director Kitao Sakurai is exciting. The Netflix film used hidden cameras to get real, unprepared reactions from extras and bystanders. Maybe “Oh Hell No” will use some of the same techniques as Cube and Black, or Sakurai may be just there to make the movie look nice.

Either way, we will find out more once “Oh Hell No” starts filming. We will then be able to judge the film when it comes out in theaters next year on July 1.

Who will be starring in it?

Unfortunately, we do not know much about the cast of the movie. We only know that Ice Cube and Jack Black will be in it. Sony has not said anything else and there are no other actors listed on IMDb’s page for this movie.

We can’t tell you about other characters yet because we don’t know. But one character will be Will’s mother. She is important and should be played by a strong and funny actress. The person who will play the mother in Proud Mary has not been chosen yet. They are waiting to see who is the best person for the job. Hopefully, Sony picks someone good.

Sony will probably tell us who is in the movie over time. They should release it before July.