Have you ever experienced a night that just wouldn’t end? Looking at the clock every single hour and having the feeling that time couldn’t go any slower? Not being able to have a good night of rest is annoying in various ways. Firstly, like said, it looks like the night just won’t end. Secondly, it will probably ruin your day after since you’ll be tired and therefore grumpy. Lastly, experiencing a bad night of sleep might influence the following night since you’ll get afraid that you’ll sleep badly again…. Via this way their might occur a vicious cycle. Luckily, we’re here to give you some tips and tricks to break that eventual pattern and make sure you’ll have the night of sleep you deserve.

Sleepy tea

When you experience nights of bad sleep, tea might give you a boost to develop your sleep cycle. There are various teas that might increase your sleepy feeling and will help you fall asleep faster.

Go to bed again!

One tip that you should try to remember when you experience not being able to fall asleep; try to go to bed again. Just get up, get something to drink and try to read some pages or play a little game. After a few minutes (let’s say ten), you should again do parts of your bed routine and go to bed again. You will find that this might help you!

CBD Oil

When none of the above tips help, or you are looking for some more extreme ways to fall asleep faster, you should try CBD Oil. When using CBD oil, you will find that it has a relaxing effect. When being more relaxed, it is easier to fall asleep. CBD oil can be bought at Smartshops.

Reduce your screen time

It’s incredibly tempting, and most people are probably guilty of this: using your mobile phone when you’re already in bed. Unfortunately, that extra screen time isn’t helping your sleep; if you’re exposed to a screen shortly before you fall asleep, it will affect how quickly you fall asleep. So, turn off your mobile and go read that book!