A teen will be selected from a lottery and put into a week-long high school simulation. They must navigate through the hurricane of life to succeed academically and socially.

P-Valley Second season Episode 2 will air on Sunday, June 12, at around 10:00 pm (ET) / 2:00 pm (PT) (GMT). I caught up with Nicco Annan, the creator of p-valley, and we discussed how the show would continue to improve by incorporating real life into the show.

The first thing we discuss is how he got his show from a small YouTube channel to a moderately sized production. Sometimes, getting a lot of exposure for your content is not as easy as it sounds. Nicco would upload p-valley episodes on his channel and “tried to get as much traction on them as possible.”

Introduction to the P-Valley Season 2

The successful completion of the P-Valley show’s first season brought about many questions for both contestants and viewers. Almost all questions have been answered in this article.

A brief recap is that P-Valley Season 1 was based on a social experiment where 16 contestants had to stay within a valley while being divided into two teams, each with eight members.

Once the teams were formed, they had to compete against each other to win challenges and earn points. Each unit also had a captain who the contestants themselves selected. The team with the highest points at the end of the competition would get an advantage for the next season.

The show was said to be concluded in less than a month, with only five episodes aired on MBC Action. This proved wrong as the show lasted an additional 15 episodes before it reached its climax in Episode 19.

Names of the characters in the P-Valley Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil Murda

Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford

Brandee Evans as Mercedes

Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night

Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins

Harriett D. Foy as Patrice Woodbine

Morocco Omari as Big L

Skyler Joy as Gidget

Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy

Tyler Lepley as Diamond

Jordan Cox as Derrick

Shamika Cotton as Farrah

Miracle Watts as Big Bone

Dan J. Johnson as Corbin Kyle

Brandon Gilpin, as DJ Neva Scared

Dominic DeVore as Duffy

Gail Bean as Roulette

The storyline of the P-Valley Season 2

P-Valley is a show on Netflix about the lives of P-Valley residents, a sleepy, tranquil suburban community. The show has been renewed for a second season that came out on July 26, 2018.

Please tune in to this addictive show as the residents of P-Valley try to juggle the needs and desires of their careers with their relationships, families, and friendships. Relax to the soothing sounds of the waterfalls that cascade down from the cliffs and flow through P-Valley’s many streams.

Learn about how it feels to live a life where you are judged by your social media presence more than anything else. Be inspired by these ordinary people who find extraordinary ways to overcome obstacles.

Review of ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Episode 2

If you’re a fan of HBO’s “The Leftovers,” two words: Go. Watch. It.

Rating 9/10 on IMDB, this is one of the most psychologically and emotionally complicated series, and well worth your time to invest in it because it’s much more than a post-apocalyptic thriller with elements of mystery and science fiction thrown in for good measure.

Yes, the series revolves around a compelling premise: The world (as we know it) ends on October 14, and all but 2% of the world’s population mysteriously disappears.

But that’s like looking at your favorite law-defying fictional character and thinking you can accurately work them into the concepts of real-life cases law.

This is one series that takes far more of a philosophical approach to the matter than your standard TNT science-fiction drama.

So, what do you think about the P-Valley Season 2?