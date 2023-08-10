Actor Pankaj Tripathi has spoken out about the controversies surrounding the upcoming film “OMG 2.” In a recent interview, Tripathi emphasized that the film is not about sex education, as has been suggested by some reports.

The Message of “OMG 2”

“OMG 2” is a legal drama and a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film “OMG – Oh My God!” It stars Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film deals with issues related to religion and spirituality, and Tripathi emphasized that the filmmakers are responsible and educated individuals who have created a film with a different message.

Tripathi stated, “We are not making a film on sex education. We are responsible, educated people. We are making a film on spirituality and religion. We are trying to say something different that is not being said.”

The Controversies Surrounding “OMG 2”

“OMG 2” has been the subject of several controversies in recent weeks. Reports have suggested that the film has been held up at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to its plot, which deals with compulsory sex education, homosexuality, and LGBTQ issues.

Tripathi declined to comment on the CBFC’s review of the film, stating, “I don’t want to talk about it and create any controversy later. I don’t want to say anything that will be misinterpreted.”

In conclusion, Pankaj Tripathi has addressed the controversies surrounding “OMG 2” and emphasized that the film is not about sex education. The film deals with issues related to religion and spirituality, and the filmmakers are responsible and educated individuals who have created a film with a different message. The controversies surrounding the film remain a topic of discussion, but Tripathi has declined to comment further.

ADVERTISEMENT