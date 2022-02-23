If you’re a fan of gruesome and dark British gangster dramas, Peaky Blinders is the show for you. This series tells the story of the Shelby family and their criminal empire in Birmingham, England during the 1920s. The show has been praised for its high-quality writing and engaging plotlines. Peaky Blinders is soon going to have its sixth season, and it shows no signs of slowing down. If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch, Peaky Blinders is definitely worth checking out!

When is the sixth season of Peaky Blinders coming?

The sixth season of the series is set to premiere on Sunday, February 27 on BBC One.

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by Steven Knight and jointly written by Steven Knight, Toby Finlay, and Stephen Russell. Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby. Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sophie Rundle, among others, will be returning for the new season.

What is the cast saying about the series?

Cillian Murphy said, “It’s Peaky Blinders and it has to be Peaky Blinders. It can’t look like anything else, the music is its own genre now.”

How many Peaky Blinders seasons are there?

There have been five previous seasons of Peaky Blinders. The first season premiered in September 2013, the second season came out in October 2014, and the third season was released in May 2016. The fourth and fifth seasons were both aired on BBC One but at different times—the fourth season premiered on November 15, 2017, and the fifth one started airing from August 25 to September 22, 2019.

What will happen in season six?

The show follows a gangster family called Peaky Blinders who are based in Birmingham, England during 1919-1929. The sixth season will focus on Tommy Shelby as he tries to adjust his life after experiencing traumatic events at the end of season five. He also looks for ways to take control over Great Britain when fascism starts rising across Europe.

What are Peaky Blinders all about?

Peaky Blinders is a British gangster drama set in Birmingham, England in the 1920s. The show follows the Shelby family and their criminal empire. It has dark, gritty, and at times gruesome plotlines. Peaky Blinder is a must-watch for fans of gangster television.

Why should I watch Peaky Blinders?

If you’re looking for an intense and engaging show to watch, Peaky Blinders is definitely worth checking out! With its sixth season coming up soon, there’s no better time to start watching it than now.

Critic reviews Peaky Blinders

The enthusiastic reception the show has received is owed to its stylish cinematography and charismatic performances, as well an examination of English history rarely explored on television. The show is favourably compared to Boardwalk Empire, which shares the same theme and historical context. Steven Knight, a show writer, stated in an early interview: “Do you know – and I’m not just saying this – but I have never watched them. I have never seen The Wire, I have never seen Boardwalk Empire, I have never seen any of them. “I don’t really want to watch other people’s work because it affects what you do inevitably,” he said on being asked if he deliberately avoided watching these dramas.

Peaky Blinders is as much a family saga as it is a gangster drama, with the characters’ emotional lives driving their decision-making.’ – Time Out

Peaky Blinders deserves its place in modern TV’s pantheon of greats. It truly belongs there too because nothing else on television looks or feels quite like this.’ – Independent UK

Peaky Blinders is gripping from the get-go and will leave you counting down to season two already! It has everything; sex, drugs, violence and most importantly, brilliant acting.’ – Entertainment Focus

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is set to air on February 27 2022. So mark your calendars and make sure to tune in for what’s sure to be an amazing season! In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to watch while you wait, check out previous seasons of the series.