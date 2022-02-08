Presumed Innocent is a thriller novel about a man who is wrongfully accused of murder. The book was written by Scott Turow and was published in 1987. It tells the story of Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who is accused of killing his mistress. The novel takes place in the fictional town of Kindle County and follows the court case as well as Rusty’s personal life. Presumed Innocent was turned into a movie in 1990, starring Harrison Ford and Greta Scacchi.

Apple TV+ ordered for a series of Scott Turow

Apple TV+ has ordered for the making of an eight-episode series based on the famous novel Presumed Innocent by Scott Turow. With his many successes, including Big Little Lies and among others, David E Kelley is one of the most sought-after showrunners in television. He’ll serve as executive producer on this new project alongside Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams’s production company Bad Robot and Stephenson attached to produce. Turow’s experience as an executive producer will be invaluable to this project.

What is special about Presumed Innocent?

Presumed Innocent is a well-written thriller novel that will keep you hooked until the very end. Turow does an excellent job of creating believable characters and building suspense throughout the story. The court case is fascinating to follow, and Rusty’s personal life provides plenty of drama as well. Presumed Innocent is a great read for anyone who loves a good mystery. And the upcoming series will also be a delightful watch.

Why you should watch Presumed Innocent?

Presumed Innocent is a great watch for those looking to get caught up in the mystery and suspense of a courtroom drama! Presumed Innocent has everything you need: murder, intrigue, love triangles … what more could you ask for? The show is well-acted and engaging, leaving you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

What is the story behind Presumed Innocent?

Presumed Innocent is based on the case of a man named Rusty Sabich, who was wrongfully accused of murdering his wife Carolyn. Presumed Innocent follows the investigation into Rusty’s wife’s murder and his subsequent trial and acquittal, which resulted in him being exonerated. Presumed Innocent has also been made into a television series and a movie.

Critic reviews Presumed Innocent movie

The 1990 adaptation of the novel into the movie was very praised mong the viewers and critics. The story, acting, supporting cast, all were well received. The movie in sum did great work and even grossed a collection of $221 million worldwide. The movie became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 1990. With so much success, the upcoming series also seems to be performing well among the audiences. The Los Angeles Times stated that “Intelligent, complex and enthralling” Presumed Innocent is one of those rare films where all the players seem to be in a state of grace. The working of machinery never shows on screen but after it’s over you can’t help running through everything with satisfaction!

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote, “Even if you think that what’s needed to solve this problem already exists, the performances and screenplay are so cleverly done with subtlety in order for them not only reach an audience but also make sense. When Entertainment Weekly reviewed this film, they noted that although Pakula’s direction is good at laying out an intricate and mathematical series of events like his best movie which was All The President’s Men; he lacks atmosphere. They also said it could have used some grit from Sidney Lumet in Q&A (his only other successful collaboration with Woodward).

The Chicago Tribune wrote that though the film is handsomely made with carefully staging and courageously low-keyed scenes, it only exaggerates how disposable these people are by depriving them of what makes its narrative interesting: an unreliable narrator. The story of Presumed Innocent is one that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. If you’re looking for a thriller to keep you entertained, Presumed Innocent is definitely the show for you!