In a surprising turn of events, Quantum Leap has been officially ordered to series! The reboot will be produced by Universal Television and will air on NBC.

The first image from the series has also been released, and it looks like Scott Bakula is back in the saddle as Sam Beckett. We can’t wait to see what this new incarnation of Quantum Leap has in store for us!

The plotline of the Quantum leap

The Quantum leap reboot has been kept under wraps, but we do know that it will follow the original series in that it will be a time-traveling show. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the Quantum Leap news as it happens!

Characters in the Quantum leap

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett

Dean Stockwell as Admiral Al Calavicci

Deborah Pratt as Narrator

Dennis Wolfberg as Gooshie

W.K. Stratton as Lawrence ‘Larry’ Stanton III

Carolyn Seymour as Zoey

Fran Bennett as Marie Billings

Brad Silverman as Jimmy LaMotta

Michael Bellisario as Billy

Howard Matthew Johnson as Jesse Tyler

Adam Logan as Young Sam Beckett

John D’Aquino as Frank LaMotta

Willie Garson as Alik Idell

Renée Coleman as Alia

Stephen Lee as Sheriff Bo Loman

Meg Foster as Laura Fuller

Eric Bruskotter as Beau

Rodney Kageyama as Joda

The creators of the Quantum Leap remake disclose the story and character insights

Quantum Leap Reboot is officially moving ahead at NBC with a series order. The Quantum Leap reboot was first announced last year.

The new Quantum Leap will follow the original show’s premise of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaping through time to “put right what once went wrong” and help people in need, but with a new twist.

In the Quantum Leap Reboot, Dr. Beckett will now be able to leap into other people’s bodies, not just his own. Beckett’s leaped in the pilot episode will be played by Tala Ashe (Legends of Tomorrow, Mr. Robot).

Quantum Leap’s Finest And Some of the worst Scenes

Quantum Leap is one of those shows that just keeps on giving. Even though it ended over two decades ago, the show remains popular with fans who continue to watch and rewatch the series religiously.

And Quantum Leap isn’t just a great show to binge-watch. It’s also a show with some truly fantastic episodes.

Quantum Leap Reboot creators have revealed some Quantum Leap will be a “reboot” of the original series. In the Quantum Leap Reboot

While the basic premise of the show will remain the same – scientist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaping through time into different people’s bodies to fix their lives – there will be some major changes.

For one thing, in the Quantum Leap Reboot, Sam will be joined by a female co-leaper, played by The Walking Dead’s Sarah Wayne Callies.

Stay tuned for more updates! What do you think of the Quantum Leap Reboot? Are you excited about it?