The Queer Eye’ Season 6 is about to air and we couldn’t be more excited! Queer Eye is a show that follows five LGBTW men (the Fab Five) as they transform the lives of people in need. Queer Eye has been on Netflix for five seasons now, and each season brings new joys, laughs, and tears to our screens. Queer Eye is one of the most talked-about shows on Netflix right now, with many memes circulating around it online.

What is special about Queer Eye season 6?

Queer Eye is a feel-good show that will make you laugh and cry in the same episode. It’s one of those shows that you can’t help but love, and we’re so excited for Season six! The Fab Five are back and ready to transform more lives! Make sure to tune into Queer Eye when it airs on December 31, 2021! You won’t regret it! The queer eye has become a pop culture phenomenon after five seasons! Queer Eye is an amazing show that continues to bring people together in today’s divided world. Check out the Queer Eye’ Season six trailer.

What is Queer Eye about?

Queer Eye is a show about five gay men who help transform the lives of men. The Fab Five offer their advice and expertise on fashion, grooming, food, interior design, and culture. Queer Eye is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now because it’s so relatable! Everyone can learn something from this show. Queer Eye is so popular that the Queer Eye’ Season six trailer has already garnered over 11 million views! Queer eye promises even more life-changing transformations in its sixth season. If you haven’t seen any of Queer Eye yet, now’s your chance to catch up on all five seasons before the new one airs!

Season 6 is almost here henny!! 🌈 Put on your cowboy boots because Texas here we come 🤠💖 The new season rides in this Friday! AND get a sneak peek of @mirandalambert's new song in our trailer before you can hear it on Friday. pic.twitter.com/TxNqhHIqGB — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 27, 2021

Who are the Fab Five?

The Fab Five consists of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France. These five guys are hilarious, talented, and full of life! They bring so much joy to everyone they meet and we’re so grateful for them. Queer Eye is Queer Eye’s sixth season promises to be full of life-changing transformations. Karamo Brown is a culture expert. And he is known to bring transformation to men on a deeper level. Jonathan Van Ness is a trained hairdresser who knows how to make men fall for themselves. In case you want to update your wardrobe, Tan France is always there to help. Antoni Porowski is a celebrated cook. And he knows what’s good for your tummy. And if you’re looking to renovate your home, Bobby Berk can take care of everything.

What is Fab Five saying about Queer Eye?

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown says “It’s a lot more emotional this time around. I think we have to remember that the show is about self-love and it’s not just for people who are gay or straight or black, white, brown.” Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness promises an all-new season with lots of crying from him as well! David Collins, creator of the show says, Queer Eye is about building a different kind of relationship with the audience. Queer as Folk was such an iconic show and such a big part of my life, but this feels like we’re starting something new.” Queer Eye Season Six Premieres December 31, 2021.

Queer Eye is back for Season Six and this time around, the Fab Five are more emotional than ever. Queer Eye is a show that isn’t just for people who are gay or straight – it’s for anyone who wants to learn how to love themselves more. Be sure to watch Queer Eye when it returns! QueeryEye will return with a brand new episode on December 31, 2021. Make sure to tune into Queereye when it returns for another round of makeovers and fashion tips! You’ll be glad you tuned in because this show never disappoints. It’s sure to be an amazing next chapter in Queer Eye’s s legacy.