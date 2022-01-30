Fans of the Raised by Wolves sci-fi series have been eagerly waiting for news of a second season, and that day has finally come! The Raised by Wolves team has just announced that they are starting production on a new movie. This movie is sure to be an exciting adventure, and fans of the first season will not want to miss it.

What does the series follow?

Raised By Wolves is set in the future in the 22nd century and follows two androids, Mother and Father, who are tasked with raising a group of children on a distant and uninhabited planet named Keplar-22b. The Earth has been destroyed by a war between militant atheists and a religious order known as the Mithraic. Things don’t go as smoothly as the robotic parents initially hoped. However, they must protect their children from the many threats that lie above and below the planet’s surface.

Is there any trailer?

Yes, there is a full-length trailer available on Youtube. It was released on January 13, 2020, giving viewers the most in-depth look at what to expect from this upcoming season.

When is Raised by Wolves Season 2 release?

The second instalment is hitting the screens on February 3, 2022, on HBO Max.

The cast of Raised by Wolves Season 2

All the main actors from Raised By Wolves Season 1 will be returning for this new season. It will include,

Amanda Collin as Mother/Lamia

Abubakar Salim as Father

Winta McGrath as Campion

Niamh Algar as Sue/Mary

Travis Fimmel as Marcus/Caleb

Jordan Loughran as Tempest

Felix Jamieson as Paul, including many others from season one.

New additions to the cast include Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (Spencer), Kim Engelbrecht (The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed) as revealed by Collider.

Where did the filming happen?

The series creator Aaron Guzikowski confirmed that Season 2 switched filming locations within the country to match with the show’s sudden change in scenery. He said, “The one thing I can say is that Season 2 will take place in a very different region on the planet. So a lot of the lessons that I learned in [physically making] Season 1 won’t even apply. So it’s kind of like I’ve been in California in Season 1, and now I’m going to Michigan for Season 2. The climate is very different, and the geography and all that good stuff.”

What is season 2 about?

The official synopsis of the second season reads, In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Collins) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

With each day, we draw closer to the new season. February 3 will be here soon. #RaisedByWolvesMAX pic.twitter.com/xPIZRdpk9Y — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) January 25, 2022

What did Aaron Guzikowski say about season 2?

When the creator was asked about season two, he had this to say.“He’s gone as crazy as one can go. So the question is where do you go from there and then what’s the next step? He’s kind of been broken down to nothing. He grew up on Earth as a child soldier. He was completely powerless and he got to this planet and suddenly he was hearing a voice and everyone was worshipping him and he lost his mind, essentially. And in the process, he’s kind of been broken down into his most essential elements, as it were. So I think in Season 2, we’re going to see a sort of rebirth, as it were. He’s going to kind of redefine himself in Season 2.”

Critic review of Raised by Wolves Season 1

According to Rotten Tomatoes, 74% of 57 critics have given the first season a positive review, with an average rating of 7.1/10. The website’s critics consensus reads, “Bristling with imagination and otherworldly imagery, Raised by Wolves is a bloody exploration of artificial intelligence and religious belief that will stimulate the eye and mind—if not the heart.”

Entertainment Weekly gave the series a B- and wrote a review saying, “I’ve seen six episodes, and worry that the momentum drags. This is the kind of show where two sides fight, and then spend half a season preparing to fight again. The eccentric performances are intriguing, though.” So, make sure you mark your calendars to February 3 so that you don’t miss the premier.