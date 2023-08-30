Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, 2023, and people all over India and around the world are preparing to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has a rich history and significance. According to Hindu mythology, the festival dates back to the time of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. Legend has it that when Lord Krishna cut his finger while handling sugarcane, Draupadi tore a piece of her saree and tied it around his finger to stop the bleeding. Touched by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised to protect Draupadi and her brothers from harm, and this is said to be the origin of the tradition of tying a rakhi.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing their love and protection for each other. Brothers, in turn, vow to protect their sisters from harm and shower them with gifts and blessings.

The shubh muhurat, or auspicious time, for tying the rakhi varies from region to region. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi, or full moon day, begins at 10:58 am on August 30, and the opportune time for tying rakhis commences after 9:01 pm, post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal. The Bhadra Kaal, or malicious time, is considered inauspicious for tying rakhis and falls between 11:00 am and 9:03 pm on August 30.

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan is a joyous occasion, filled with love, laughter, and sweets. Families gather together to perform the rakhi tying ceremony, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional delicacies like laddoos, barfis, and kheer.

In recent years, Raksha Bandhan has also become an occasion to celebrate the bond between friends and colleagues. Many people now tie rakhis on the wrists of their close friends and colleagues, regardless of gender.

As Raksha Bandhan 2023 approaches, people are eagerly preparing for the festivities.

