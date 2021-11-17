“Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 2 is confirmed. The 2020 summer anime season was successful. There were some big hits, but one of the most surprising standouts was the romantic comedy show “Rent-a-Girlfriend” from Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga author Reiji Miyajima.

The manga, “Rent-a-Girlfriend”, was popular in China. It was the number one manga last year. The anime version of the show is just as big because it is fourth in Netflix Japan’s list of the most-watched programs.

This show is about a guy who broke up with his girlfriend. He used an app to rent another girl instead rents a person to play the part of Chizuru Mizuhara. He does not like it because he thinks that it was not real.

However, things change when Kazuya introduces Chizuru to his grandmother who is in the hospital. The old woman likes her. Kazuya and Chizuru also find out that they live next door to each other!

The first season of this show was nearly over when people wondered if there would be the next season. Taiki Kakizaki, the producer, even said to order the Blu-ray, which is like a DVD for computers, to make sure that there will be another season.

What is the release date for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2?

The second season of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” was announced soon after the first season. Crunchyroll, which streams the series, said that a second season is coming in 2020.

However, we did not know when the release date would be. Thankfully, that window has narrowed more recently. As Anime News Network reported, Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” will have a 2022 release.

Fans might have been expecting a release in 2021. This is the year after the first season came out.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic might have delayed this series: As Nikkei Asia reported, Japanese animation studios have been greatly disrupted due to the pandemic. They might not be able to make an anime or anything else for a while. So they will probably release this series in 2022.

In the future, we could expect Season 2 to be released in late August. Season 1 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” was released in Japan in July and then it came out in the U.S. a little later, so there is a chance that Season 2 will come out at the end of August 2022.

Who is in the cast for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2?

The cast of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 2 has not been announced yet. But it is safe to think that many people from Season 1 will return. After all, the announcement for Season 2 was made with a short video that showed the voice actors for the show. There was a cast in Anime News Network. It included Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yūki, Nao Tōyama, Rie Takahashi, Shun Horie, and Yukari Nozawa.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Cast

Yuki Aoi will act as Nanami Mami

Amamiya Sora being Chizuru

Takashie Rui will play the role of Sakurasawa Sumi

Horie Shun being Kazuya Kinoshita

Touyama Nao being Sarashima Ruka

What is the expected plot of Rent-a-Girlfriend season two?

An announcement about the plot of Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” has not been made yet. But the first season followed the manga closely and was about six volumes. The manga has 190 chapters and 19 volumes. There is a lot of material that the new season could use, but the ending is not yet written.

The last episode of Season 1 ended with many interesting moments. Mami rented Chizuru and then Chizuru told Mami that Kazuya was her boyfriend. But, in the end, she said that Kazuya was her boyfriend even though he is not.

“At that point, she asked me if I thought that Kazuya was her true love. I didn’t get a very good reaction.” “Then, Kazuya met with Chizuru and kind of admitted to her that he needs her as his girlfriend.” But then he backed up and said “as a rental girlfriend”.

Rent A Girlfriend is a TV show. It shows how Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami are doing. The first season was about their love for each other. In the next season, they will have more chances to show their feelings for each other.