If you’re a fan of Resident Alien, then you’re in luck! The second season of the show is now available to watch on Syfy. Resident Alien is a unique show that follows the life of an alien who has been stranded on Earth. He must figure out how to live among humans while trying to maintain his cover. The second season picks up right where the first one left off, and it’s just as exciting as the first! Be sure to check it out today.

Resident Alien’ Season 2 has been premiered

Yes, the second season of the series premiered on January 26, 2022.

What is the second season bringing?

On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to keep his alien identity in secrecy as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the folds of someone he can call family. Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to uncovering the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.

What’s the talk about Resident Alien’ Season 2

“Finding Max in his ship with him was incredibly frustrating for two reasons,” creator and executive producer Chris Sheridan tells TVLine. “One is because he wanted to go home, and also because he has to realize that — even if he doesn’t want to acknowledge it — he’s human enough to not have just tossed Max out into space and kept going on his way. He literally came back to save Max, which is not something he wants to admit that he did. Now he’s stuck here and blames Max for it.”

Chris Sheridan, the show’s creator said, “Being in a place where you’re unhappy, what do you do? Do you make the best of it? Do you try to get out? Sometimes you’re stuck, and having good relationships and friendships, and learning to appreciate what you have is sometimes the only way. It’s a lesson he’s got to learn.”

Cast and characters of Resident Alien’ Season 2

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle

Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees

Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson

Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom

Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne

Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker

What’s the cast saying about Resident Alien’ Season 2?

Alan Tudyk said, “Harry’s a little bit more at ease with who he is and where he is. He knows the people around him a little better, so there’s somewhat of a comfort level, but he still has his struggles.” Sara Tomko said, “He [Harry] definitely starts to form some attachments and relationships in Season Two that are really important to him. I think you see him trying to navigate those waters and figure out how to be both a good resident alien and also somebody that can contribute and help the town.”

Corey Reynolds said, “The relationship between Harry and the sheriff deepens. They start trusting each other more. There might even be a mutual respect thing going on.”

Harry’s a good sign that trouble is on its way. Prepare yourself for the return of #ResidentAlien January 26th at 9/8c on @SYFY! pic.twitter.com/EeIyyzF8TI — Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) January 7, 2022

What about the rest of the cast?

Patricia Heaton said, “I think in Season Two they get even more creative with the writing. It’s really funny. They’ve upped the ante from Season One. “It just keeps getting better and better,” commented Ryan McDonald.

How many episodes will be there?

The season will have five episodes in total. They are:

“Old Friends”

“The Wire”

“Girls’ Night”

“Radio Harry”

“Family Day”

The final episode of the second season will be coming on February 23, 2022.

Critical reviews on Resident Alien’ Season 1

Resident Alien’ Season one was generally well-received by critics. On Metacritic, the first season has a score of 73 out of 100, based on six reviews. Rotten Tomatoes reported a “certified fresh” approval rating of 94% based on 31 critic reviews, with an average rating of 7.79/10. The website’s critics consensus reads, “Resident Alien takes a minute to settle into its skin, but once it does it finds fresh humour in a familiar framework and proves a perfect showcase for Alan Tudyk’s singular comedic skills”.

The Resident Alien series is a great watch if you’re looking for a show that will make you think. The first season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, so be sure to catch up with Season Two which premiere on January 26, 2022! You won’t want to miss what happens next.