The film series called “Resident Evil” is coming back. It will be called “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.” This movie is not connected to Milla Jovovich’s movies. This movie is based on the first and second games by Capcom. It was directed by Johannes Roberts after James Wann left the project in 2018.

The new movie, which is based on the game, promises to return to the original tone of the game. Recently we saw pictures of the movie from IGN. They are scary just like they were in the early days of these games.

What is the release date of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ will be released in US theaters on November 24, 2021. The movie was delayed from its original September 3 and September 9, 2021 schedule. The movie will be available to watch in theaters only. It won’t come out on streaming platforms at the same time.

What is the plot of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?

The people in this story are called survivors. They live in a city that is near to a big company that makes medicine for people. Sometimes, bad things happen at the company and the survivors have to find out what happened.

The company turned the once-booming city into a wasteland and left behind an evil that eventually unleashed horrors on the residents of the city. STARS member Chris Redfield gets dispatched to investigate the Spencer mansion. He disappears, and his sister Claire comes looking for him.

People who have played Resident Evil know that the Umbrella Corporation has done experiments. These experiments have made undead people. So the director wanted to make a movie as they did in the original game.

Director Johannes Roberts wanted to make a movie that made you feel like you were scared. He told Deadline about this.

What are fans expecting?

In a separate interview, the director said that he wanted to make this movie scary like in the games.

The big thing for me in this movie is the tone. The thing I loved about the games was that they were scary, and I wanted to keep that. It rains a lot, it is dark, and Raccoon city is creepy. I wanted to put that in the game and mix it with the fun side. I had fun, down to the fixed-angle playing when we are in Spencer Mansion.

In a recent interview, the director of the movie said that they are trying to make it feel like the original game.

Fans of the game felt the same way. They wanted to see their favorite characters and locations in the movie, so that is why we made it more like our game world. We worked with Capcom so we could make the movie as good as possible. We got blueprints from them on the designs of Spencer Mansion and Raccoon Police Station so we could recreate them. A few days ago, Capcom saw it for the first time. He was so happy and excited!

Who will be starring in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?

The reboot will bring back some of our favorite characters from the franchise. These are the Redfield siblings.

Slideshow maker Kaya Scodelario will play Claire Redfield. Robbie Amell will play her brother Chris. Chris is a member of STARS and is sent to investigate the Spencer Mansion, but he goes missing. His sister Claire looks for him, but she also gets lost in the mansion.

Hannah John-Kamen plays Jill Valentine and AvanJogia is Leon S. Kennedy. They are members of STARS and they work with Claire (someone).

Lily Gao is a character in the movie. She is a spy. Neal McDonough is also in the movie. He was one of the leaders of experiments done by Umbrella, but now they are bad things.

To round out our cast, we have Donal Logue as Chief Brian Irons, Chad Rook as Richard Aiken, and Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor.