RPG Real Estate Anime Release Date:“RPG Real Estate” is being made by Tomoaki Koshida, who directed “Fantasista Doll.” Yoshiko Nakamura is writing the series, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters. The Japanese TV launch is happening in 2022. Honoka Inoue is Kotone Kazairo, Hina Kino is Fa, Natsumi Kawaida is Rufuria and Manaka Iwami is Rakira. The original manga series “RPG Real Estate” by mangaka Chiyo Kenmotsu has been published in the “Manga Time Kirara Carat” magazine since April 2018. So far, three volumes of this manga have been released.
What is the plot of RPG Real Estate all about?The story begins after the demon king was defeated. It has been 15 years and now it is peaceful. Kotone, who graduated from school and became a magician, inquired about the kingdom-affiliated RPG Real Estate. In reality, RPG Real Estate is Kotone's job. That means she sells houses. And she does that with Fa, a demi-human priest named Rufuria, and a soldier named Rakira. They help people find homes, no matter what their circumstances are. In a world full of demons and witches, this game is like house hunting. You can get the plot from it. An anime in which the main character helps people find their homes. This manga series written and created by Chiyo Kenmotsu is now being turned into an anime series. It is making a lot of buzz because it was just recently announced that the manga will be adapted into an anime series. The manga is still being made. It has only been put into 3 books so far. But it will take a long time to make the whole series. So season 1 of RPG Real Estate will have 12-13 episodes. Many people who watch this show might have seen another show about house-hunting. The Dragon Goes House-Hunting. Although the setting and some details may be similar, the character design and their story are completely different. In this story, our protagonist goes house-hunting with an elf. They go to many houses but they do not find one.RPG real estate is about Kotone who helps people find their homes. 15 years after the Demon King was defeated, she helps others find their homes.
