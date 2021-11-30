RPG Real Estate Anime Release Date:

About the Characters of RPG Real Estate?

What is the plot of RPG Real Estate all about?

RPG Real Estate is a Japanese manga series by Chiyo Kenmotsu. It has 4 panels and it is shown in Manga Time Kirara Carat. It has been collected in three tankōbon volumes. The anime TV series will start in 2022 and Doga Kobo is making it. The manga is going well. If it did not, then an anime adaptation by Doga Kobo studio would not have been announced. So far, four characters have been introduced in this new series. They are Kotone and her teammates, Fa, who is a demi-human, the priest Rufuria, and the soldier Rakira. They help people find houses for different reasons. The studio has started making the anime series, but they haven't announced what month it will be out. But because the studio had started producing this series in February 2022 seems like a good guess for when season 1 of the show will come out. A trailer from the anime series will probably be available by October 2021. An animation studio called Doga Kobo is going to animate this series. "RPG Real Estate" is being made by Tomoaki Koshida, who directed "Fantasista Doll." Yoshiko Nakamura is writing the series, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters. The Japanese TV launch is happening in 2022. Honoka Inoue is Kotone Kazairo, Hina Kino is Fa, Natsumi Kawaida is Rufuria and Manaka Iwami is Rakira. The original manga series "RPG Real Estate" by mangaka Chiyo Kenmotsu has been published in the "Manga Time Kirara Carat" magazine since April 2018. So far, three volumes of this manga have been released. The story begins after the demon king was defeated. It has been 15 years and now it is peaceful. Kotone, who graduated from school and became a magician, inquired about the kingdom-affiliated RPG Real Estate. In reality, RPG Real Estate is Kotone's job. That means she sells houses. And she does that with Fa, a demi-human priest named Rufuria, and a soldier named Rakira. They help people find homes, no matter what their circumstances are. In a world full of demons and witches, this game is like house hunting. This manga series written and created by Chiyo Kenmotsu is now being turned into an anime series. The manga is still being made. It has only been put into 3 books so far. So season 1 of RPG Real Estate will have 12-13 episodes. Many people who watch this show might have seen another show about house-hunting. The Dragon Goes House-Hunting. Although the setting and some details may be similar, the character design and their story are completely different. In this story, our protagonist goes house-hunting with an elf. They go to many houses but they do not find one. RPG real estate is about Kotone who helps people find their homes. 15 years after the Demon King was defeated, she helps others find their homes.