On July 27th, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram to wish his friend and co-star Sandra Bullock a happy birthday in a unique way. Reynolds shared a video clip from their 2009 movie, The Proposal, featuring a scene where their characters run into each other naked. The scene shows Sandra’s character, Margaret, running away from a dog while staying at Andrew’s (played by Reynolds) family home in Alaska.

Reynolds’ dedication to his friend and co-star didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who appreciated the thoughtful and humorous birthday tribute. The Proposal, a romantic comedy film, tells the story of a Canadian editor-in-chief who blackmails her assistant into marrying her for a green card after her visa application is denied.

While many of us share birthday tributes on social media, Reynolds took it to a whole new level with his cheeky throwback video. The post is a testament to his friendship with Bullock and the fun they had while working together on the film.

ADVERTISEMENT