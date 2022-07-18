Sacha Parkinson is a British actress, known for her roles in the films and television shows The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and Victoria. She has also appeared in the short film Up on the Roof and the music video for “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz.one of her movie gone vial named Pretty Smart Series.

How old is Sacha Parkinson?

Sacha Parkinson is a 26-year-old British actress. She is best known for her roles in the films “The Last Witch Hunter” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”.

Sacha Parkinson Net worth

Since her breakthrough role on the iconic soap opera Coronation Street, Sacha Parkinson has become one of the most recognisable faces on British television. The actress has gone on to star in a number of successful films and television shows, cementing her place as one of the UK’s most sought-after talents.

But what is Sacha Parkinson’s net worth?

According to reports, Sacha Parkinson’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million (£3 million). This wealth has been accumulated through her successful career in film and television.

Sacha Parkinson first found fame playing the role of Sarah Platt on Coronation Street. She appeared on the show for six years between 2000 and 2006, earning critical acclaim for her performance. After leaving Coronation Street, Sacha went on to star in a number of high-profile films including The History Boys, Control and Pride & Prejudice & Zombies. She has also had roles in popular TV shows such as Misfits, Doctors and Sherlock.

In recent years, Sacha Parkinson has continued to work steadily in both film and television. In 2018, she starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the critically acclaimed film Patrick Melrose. She also had a recurring role in the hit BBC series Bodyguard. 2019 saw Sacha return to Coronation Street for a guest appearance, reprising her role as Sarah Platt for a special episode commemorating 60 years of the soap opera.

Looking to the future, there is no doubt that Sacha Parkinson’s net worth will continue to grow as she takes on more exciting projects. With her talent and drive firmly established, there is no limit to what this gifted actress can achieve.