At this point in season 2 of the TV show “Saga Of Tanya The Evil,” heroes from all different anime have come together. There are no shows like “Re: Zero” and “Kono Suba” where people just get into a new world with the bodies they already had.

If the protagonist in your isekai (happens in another world) doesn’t turn into a slime, spider, or something different than what they were before their reincarnation, then you might be behind the curve. This doesn’t happen in “The Saga of Tanya the Evil.”

In this novel, a girl is reincarnated in a world that is an alternate version of World War I Imperial Germany. This anime is based on a Japanese web novel that was written by the author Carlo Zen.

The show is about how Tanya goes to Tokyo and there are cultural differences. It is interesting because she has different looks, environments, and ruthless manners.

Tanya’s story was an exciting one. But it stopped. It has not had any new content since its anime movie in 2019. Fans want to know more about this story, but they cannot find it anywhere. The show that you have been waiting for is finally coming on. It will have a new season soon. There are some things that we know about it.

What is the expected release date of Saga of Tanya the Evil, Season 2?

“The Saga of Tanya the Evil” Season 2 could be released as early as 2022. Fans of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” were not sure if they would see another episode. They thought they might never see it again. But they found out that it might come back in June, so now there is hope.

The first season of the anime finished last year. There has been a long time since the movie came out (from Anime News Network). On June 19, Kadokawa released a trailer for the next season of the anime.

In the movie, there is only one trailer. You can’t see anything from it except for a voice telling you to come and watch the movie. Kadokawa hasn’t announced when the movie will come out.

Kadokawa did not say how long it would take for the anime to come out. But they are probably taking a lot of time. Fans are waiting for their favorite anime, so it will be good when they have it.

What are the major characters in The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

Tanya Degurechaff is part of this story. They are not afraid to speak to anyone, including God. Tanya was a businessman when he died. He got a second chance to live after he talked back to God.

There is a person who claims to be God. They are in Tanya’s way. They make her say God’s name so she can do things, but they are doing this on purpose!

Mary Souix also has power. Samantha is a soldier who wants revenge from Tanya because she killed her dad. Tanya cannot stop this, so it is up to her alone to defy God and live another day.

The voice is dubbed by:

Aoi Yuki playing the role of Tanya Degurechaff

Shinichiro Miki playing the role of Rerugen

Saori Hayami playing the role of Visa

Houchu Ohtsuka playing the role of Zettour

Tessho Genda playing the role of Rudersdorf

What is the expected plot?

Tanya had risen in rank since they joined the military, but they were not able to keep their new position.

The end of the movie in 2019 showed Tanya’s job being taken away by someone else. It was ironic because this person researched combined arms tactics, so it would have been better for Tanya to keep their job.

Someone knows what is going on. This person even helped Mary Souix because she hates Tanya. The person wants them to be a believer and make her enemies with Tanya. This will lead up to the conflict in season 2 of the show if it is still true that they hate each other.

The Empire has enemies all around them. People are afraid of them, and that’s why there’s a war. But the Empire has a plan to fix that mistake. They will kill one officer, and then they’ll be better.

This officer would be Tanya. But it’s hard to tell because we don’t know about Season 2 yet. But once the season is released, she will be in danger again.

