Supreme Solana seem to grabbing a firm foothold of the cryptocurrency market with the formation of Samoyedcoin, who are in a battle with Dogelon Mars to become the strongest meme-based cryptocurrency on the market. Numbers through October show both Samoyedcoin and Dogelon Mars making significant gains and HUH Token have had concentrated eyes on the proceedings.

Sam Bankman-Fried (CEO of Alameda Research and FTX) and Anatoly Yakovenko (co-founder of Solana, the two men behind the formation of Samoyedcoin, created this memecoin with the notion of it being fun and community-owned. Samoyedcoin was inspired by the success of Dogecoin and the name and meme image seem to suggest that the choice of dog, the Samoyed, derives from one of the founders being named Sam.

Mystery seems to surround Dogelon Mars with its ethos being one that ensures humanity becomes a multi-planetary species. This revolves around talk and belief that life is possible on Mars for future settlers. This cryptocurrency is named after the capital of Mars. Rather than be pronounced ‘Doge-Elon’ as its creators deem the name arrogant, it is pronounced Dog-A-Lon’. No matter what your thoughts are on the name or its conception, you cannot play blind to the numbers.

Fluctuating Figures

Samoyedcoin and Dogelon Mars both experienced a surge in their fortunes over recent weeks as the market saw the overall value of cryptocurrency soar through the roof reaching $2.75 trillion for the first time. A number which, according to an article in popular UK newspaper the Independent, put the market value at a figure higher than the world’s twelve largest banks combined. This figure was achieved by huge climbs in numbers from cryptocurrencies across the board. Bitcoin, Solana, Samoyedcoin and Dogelon Mars all contributed to this landmark.

Data according to CoinMarketCap shows that in the space of four days Samoyed experienced tremendous growth. Their numbers shot up by $534.58 million from $115.09 on the 25th of October to $649.67 million on the 29th of October. As with cryptocurrency, the market can be volatile and Samoyed saw their overall market value plummet to $290.55 on the 4th of November.

Even Dogelon Mars, the brainchild of popular cryptocurrency Solana behind them suffered a similar fate. Dogelon Mars saw exceptional gains before a sharp drop occurred. On the 17th of October, CoinMarketCap had Dogelon Mars’s overall market value at $127.88 billion. In the short space, a positive increase of around $1.31 billion saw them with a market value of $1.44 billion. Dogelon Mars soon suffered a dramatic drop in fortune as its market value sunk to a lowly $495.04 million on the 4th of November.

HUH Token The Shining Light

Whilst Samyoedcoin and Dogelon Mars experienced highs and lows, the newly formed cryptocurrency HUH Token has been taking the world wide web by storm. As the winter season approaches the new utimememe, a phrase curated by joining ‘utility’ and ‘meme’, are warming things up for their impending release to the open market on the 6th of December.

HUH Token has been garnering interest across the globe with some unique features and a growing community behind them. It is rumoured that they have a nation of supporters, aptly named HUH Citizens, a number in its thousands all ready to support HUH Token upon its launch. HUH has promised to plant 1 million trees in undisclosed locations once they have reached their millionth wallet holder. Word across the internet seems to suggest that they may not be too far off.

HUH Token has a unique referral system which is a decentralized referral system. A system that has no middleman and allows transactions to be made automatically by the blockchain. This stands alone along with the function that allows the investor to earn BNB through the referral system. This works by the investor earning 10% BNB from a first purchase by their referee. HUH Token will also allow its user to earn through two streams of revenue. BNB & Token. Bringing a change to how business will be viewed.

The HUH Token is currently going through rigid checks. The team behind the project are currently putting HUH Token through numerous circuit audits to ensure that its investor experience smooth and effortless transaction. They have put a big emphasis on ensuring that their cryptocurrency does not alienate the everyday person and they state that HUH Token is for building generational wealth.

HUH Token released information on Thursday that their cryptocurrency will be available on the market on the 6th of December. The cryptocurrency will be multichain and available to purchase via Binance Smartchain and Ethereum.