Singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Jawan,’ which stars Nayanthara in the lead role. In a recent interview, Bhattacharya spoke about her experience working with the talented actress and how she commanded respect on set.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s Debut in ‘Jawan’

‘Jawan’ is a highly anticipated action film that features Nayanthara as a police officer. The film also stars actors Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles and marks the Bollywood debut of Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya plays a pivotal role in the film and is praised for her performance. In a recent interview, she spoke about her experience working on the film and collaborating with Nayanthara.

Working with Nayanthara

In the interview, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya praised Nayanthara for her professionalism and talent. She described the actress as someone who commands respect on set and is a pleasure to work with.

Bhattacharya also spoke about the challenges of working on a big-budget Bollywood film and how Nayanthara helped her navigate the complex dynamics of the set. She credited the actress with creating a positive and supportive environment for all the actors and helping her feel comfortable and confident in her role.

Conclusion

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s debut in ‘Jawan’ marks a new milestone in her career, and the singer-actor has received praise for her performance in the film. Her collaboration with Nayanthara has been a project highlight, with Bhattacharya praising the actress for her talent, professionalism, and ability to command respect on set.

As ‘Jawan’ continues to generate buzz and anticipation, fans of both Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Nayanthara eagerly await the film’s release, which promises to be an action-packed thriller with a talented cast and crew.