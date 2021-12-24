Saturday Night Live has been a Saturday night tradition for decades. Saturday Night Live is an NBC sketch comedy show that features a live audience and some of the best comedians in the world. The show started back in 1975, and it has become one of America’s most beloved TV shows. Saturday Night Live: The Best Sketches of the Season will take you through some of Saturday Night Lives’ favourite sketches from this past season, including “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party,” “Taran Killam Monologue,” and “Weekend Update.”

What is the show all about?

Saturday Night Live is one of America’s longest-running and most beloved sketch comedy programs. With its never-ending stream of hilarious skits, SNL is sure to have something for everyone. The show is a late-night comedy show presenting several short skits, parodies of television commercials, a live guest, and a pop-cultural guest host each week. Saturday Night Live

What makes the show so popular to viewers all over the world?

Saturday Night Live has become a pop-cultural phenomenon since its premiere in 1975. With an endless supply of talented performers, writers, musicians, comedians, and guest hosts each week–it’s impossible not to enjoy! Don’t miss out on one of America’s most beloved TV shows with Saturday Night Live: The Best Sketches of Season.

What are viewers saying about the show?

Viewers love Saturday Night Live for its ability to be consistently funny every week. They also appreciate the variety of sketches that are featured on the show. Whether you’re a fan of political humour or just want to see some good old-fashioned laughs, SNL is sure to have something for you. So far this season, some of the most popular sketches have included “A Thanksgiving Miracle”, “The Day Beyoncé Turned Black”, and “Vote Saturday”. These are only a few examples of the hilarious content airing on Saturday Night Live lately. Make sure to catch up on all the latest episodes before the new season starts in October! Whether you’re a fan of political humour or want some good old-fashioned laughs, SNL is sure to have something for you.

Who are Saturday Nights’ biggest stars?

Saturday Night Live doesn’t have just one star or cast member but rather a whole team making sure viewers stay entertained week after week with their hilarious skits. Saturday Night Live has been around for almost 40 years and still manages to deliver exactly what viewers want: humour.

TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/guHhtt3Pj4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2021

What are some of the best sketches from this season?

Well, that’s a tricky question to answer. With so many great sketches, it’s hard to choose just a few. But if we had to narrow it down, we’d say that the “Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump” sketches were some of the best. These skits managed to capture all of the drama and excitement of the election while also providing some much-needed comic relief. “Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump” – The Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump sketches were some of the most talked-about moments from the entire season. With an election as controversial as it was divisive, these sketches were sure to get people talking.

Apart from this, other famous sketches include:

“The Circle” – This digital short is one that had viewers talking long after it aired. Starring Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, the two ladies play coworkers who find themselves in an uncomfortable situation when they’re asked to join “the circle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Debbie Downer” – SNL fans were excited to see Saturday Night Live bring back this classic character for another round of hilarious skits. Played by Rachel Dratch, Debbie Downer always manages to ruin any party or happy moment with her negative attitude.

“Weekend Update” – Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update has been a fan-favourite segment since the very beginning. The 2016 season was no exception, and viewers were especially thrilled to see “Weekend Update” bring in some fresh new faces.

“Church Lady” – Another classic Saturday Night Live character, the Church Lady, was initially played by Dana Carvey. She’s a pious woman who always has something judgmental to say about anyone and everyone she meets.

“Pete Davidson” – Saturday Night Live fans were introduced to Pete Davidson in 2016. Thanks to his hilarious skits and spot-on impersonations, he quickly became a fan-favourite.

But don’t take our word for it – check out Saturday Night Live yourself and see for yourself! You won’t be disappointed. So, Saturday Night Live is one of the most popular shows on TV. Each season, viewers are treated to various hilarious sketches featuring some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.