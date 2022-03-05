If you are trapped in a dilemma about what crime drama you should watch then do check out Hightown series on Starz. The series was premiered on May 17, 2020, and has ever since held its presence by bringing out amazing seasons. The Hightown series is sure going to grab your attention with a great storyline and top-notch acting by the actors.

Season 3 of the Hightown series has been renewed!

Hightown, the critically-acclaimed crime drama has been renewed for a third season by Starz. “ Hightown is such a fantastic show, and we couldn’t be fortunate that it’s been revived for a third season,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for Starz. “ We’re excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters compete for their past mistakes as well as new enemies in the threatening underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

What is the Hightown series all about?

Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts, abuses alcohol and drugs. She finds the murdered body of a woman, which kick-starts an investigation by Detectives Alan Saintille and Ray Abruzzo into Cape Cod organized crime and the local opioid epidemic.

What happened in season 2 of Hightown?

In Season 2, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod collided with its off-season reality. Per the logline Achieving her dream of becoming a genuine cop, Jackie Quinones (Raymund) is out to do some good in this world. Thrust instantly into the crime surge of lethal carfentanyl submerging the Cape, Jackie is laser-centred on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds accountable for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it’s personal — but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal.

When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his mission, he introduces a new degree of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new mate in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other woman on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of mysteries, treason, and the regret and failure of her past.

Who is in the cast and crew of Hightown?

This crime series is created by Rebecca Cutter and executive produced by Cutter, Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed. The series stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna, Atkins Estimond as Osito, Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr, Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille, James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo.

What is the cast saying about the Hightown series?

Monica Raymund said, “I’m so excited to be a part of Hightown. It’s an intense, thrilling show that dives into the dark side of humanity. Playing Jackie—a detective and single mother trying to do the right thing in a world full of corruption and violence—is both challenging and inspiring.”

Riley Voelkel said, “Hightown is one of those rare shows that has everything I look for: great writing, complex characters, and an amazing cast. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Atkins Estimond said, “This series is different than anything I’ve ever done before. It’s gritty, real, and exciting. And I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Amaury Nolasco added, “I’m so excited to be a part of Hightown. It’s a show that’s not only entertaining but also relevant and important. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

With an all-star cast and an intriguing premise, Hightown is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2022. It seems that this series is going to be intense, thrilling, and dark.

Why you should watch the Hightown series?

Hightown will be a show that you won’t want to miss. It has everything that you could want in a series: action, suspense, romance, and more. If you’re looking for a new show to get into, Hightown should be at the top of your list. Trust me, you won’t regret it. So there you have it! Hightown is definitely a series to keep an eye on. Be sure to check it