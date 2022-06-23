The first season ended with Belly and Jeremiah parting ways- is it possible for them to move on from each other? We also wonder if Conrad will finally tell her why he dumped her- or if she’ll figure it out before him. We learned that Conrad’s mom died from cancer in Season 1. It seems like the subject is still on the back burner, but we’ll see how she approaches it in Season 2. And if you’re thinking for sure that Maya will finally find out about her father- well, we know that’s not happening anytime soon. She might not even be aware of who he is. As for her large family, they seem to be tight-knit – at least while they are together in one place.

Introduction to The Summer I Turned Pretty

Names of the characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Lola Tung as Isabel Conklin

David Iacono as Cam

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

The storyline of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a young adult novel written by American author Jenny Han. It describes the summer in which seventeen-year-old Belly (short for Isabelle) meets three new boys who have moved in next door, including the boy that she has been crushing on for months. The story is about self-acceptance and growing up and has themes of life, death, love, loss, grief, and coming of age.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han is so amazing for writing the book! Absolutely loved this romcom just as much as TATBILB. Cant wait for S2! also loved the soundtrack used are all familiar songs 🥹 it was such a fun watch! enjoyed every moment! #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/3n5gt5TRBJ — nuna (@kyngschy) June 24, 2022

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the title of the third novel by Jenny Han, following Shug, which was released in 2006 and The Summer I Turned Pretty, which was released in 2007. It is about the three prettiest girls in their high school and their lives during the summer. The story describes the summer when seventeen-year-old Belly (short for Isabelle) first meets three new boys who have moved in next door. She discovers a love triangle and finds herself torn between the two best-looking guys in their high school. Belly has always been the prettiest girl in her school but her friends, Conrad and Jeremiah, are both suddenly paying attention to her.

Fantastic things to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty

The “Ape” is written in the first-person point of view with its main character, Belly, as narrator. The Ape is said to be “a teenage boy who likes me” by Belly (as well as an actual chimpanzee). The belly is the main character of the book. She is a kind, positive, and pretty seventeen-year-old girl. She has a crush on Jeremiah Strom, who she met on her first day of school. They soon started going out, but she didn’t feel the same way about him as he did about her. even though she claims that she loves him. She has a boyfriend in Conrad, but they both agree that they want to be “just friends” due to Belly’s crush on Jeremiah.

Jared is Belly’s best and only friend. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is very popular in school, especially with girls. His parents are very strict so he is not allowed to date until he turns eighteen years old. Jared takes things pretty seriously and often tries to control the people around him, even though it may be an obvious problem between them.

