Apple renewed Season 3 of Servant in December 2020, before the second season aired. The Season 2 finale has already happened and we must start looking forward to the next season.

Season 3 of “Servant” will be on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022. Season 1 was first premiered on November 28, 2019, with the first three episodes coming out all at once.

The servant is a good show. The episodes are released every week. There are 10 episodes in Season 1 and 10 episodes in Season 2. They will continue to make more seasons of the TV show.

It is one of the best shows because it has not struggled since it started making new seasons for this TV show in January 2021.

In season 2, the show was guaranteed before it aired and then in season 3, the show was renewed before it aired, In both seasons, people liked them.

The first season of Servant explains the backstory behind the mysterious doll. Dorothy and Sean’s son Jericho died in a car accident. When Dorothy goes into a coma, the reborn doll is introduced to help her start moving on from the tragedy.

Six weeks after her death, Dorothy went back to work and hired Leanne as a babysitter. Leanne took care of the doll without asking any questions. In a turn of events, a live baby takes the place of the doll.

But the situation becomes even more complicated when Leanne learns what happened to Jericho in Dorothy’s care.

Leanne might have left the Turners’ house out of anger or fear. People do not know what happened when Leanne left to when she was found in another house without the baby.

What is the expected release date of Servant Season 3?

The third season of Servant will debut on January 21, 2022.

In the beginning, a new episode of a show was released every week. In total, there were 10 episodes. Season 2 followed the same release schedule with 10 episodes.

The servant is a show. It has been renewed twice so far. The first season was renewed before it even aired. Both seasons have had good reviews.

What is the expected plot of Servant Season 3?

Season 3 of Servant is most likely going to return. This means that the 4 main cast members will probably be in it.

This movie is about a baby and his nanny, Leanne. Two people are in love with each other where one of them is a mother and the other one works for the news. The mom’s brother (Julian) is in it too.

The show may bring back people from Season 2. They might include Boris McGiver, who played Dorothy’s uncle, or Jerrika Hinton, who played Dorothy’s therapist.

Before we talk about the upcoming third and fourth season of “Servant,” it is good to know that this show was made to be strange and mysterious.

Even the people on the show do not know what is going on. Star Rupert Grint told Backstage that he and his other castmates get scripts one by one.

It is hard to predict what will happen on the show. It is three-quarters of the way through its planned run.

The first two seasons have been building up to a big fight between the Turners and the secret religious society, with Leanne stuck in the middle.

This is a review of the first two seasons. In season one, Leanne was a mysterious person with unexplained power who might have been trying to hurt the Turners. But in season two, she seemed to have changed and was helping them out instead.

Leanne brought a baby doll that looks like Jericho to life. This seems to have drawn the attention of the people from her past.

In the Season 2 finale, Aunt Josephine and Uncle George show up. They seem to be two members of the mysterious cult that Leanne belonged to.

They come to punish her for leaving the fold. Leanne kills Aunt Josephine and she can’t stay alive! Leanne tells the Turners that more people will come to visit, but they are all bad.

What is the expected star cast of Servant Season 3?