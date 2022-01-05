Shadow and Bones is a fantasy drama developed by Eric Heisserer. The show is based on the book Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows written by Leigh Bardugo. The first season became a hit. The show was popular for its supernatural elements and how it added a unique twist to the usual fantasy genre. Season one had six episodes, each jam-packed with drama, magic, mystery, and romance. To know more about Shadow and Bones season 2, continue reading below for more revelations.

What will season 2 of Shadow and Bone bring?

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a hit with fans, but it’s time to see what is going on in the second season. This season continues the story of Alina Starkov as she trains to become a Grisha. Her relationship with Mal Darkling deepens, and we find out more about the Grisha world. Meanwhile, there are new threats that arise from both inside and outside Ravka’s borders that will put Alina to her ultimate test. Season two will be based on Six of Crows written by Leigh Bardugo. In this story, there is no protagonist but focused on multiple points of view from different people who are all somehow connected through their pasts or present times. The season begins where we left off last time; Alina Starkov has been attacked by an assassin sent from someone called “Darkling” who wants control over Ravka’s power Ostekraine. Alina Starkov, being the Sun Summoner, is the only one with enough power to stop Darkling. Along her journey, she meets new characters such as Mal and Genya who help her find another Grisha to defeat Darkling. During her time spent with them, Alina also discovers more about herself and what it means to be a Shadowhunter.

Jessie Mei Li Speaking to DigitalSpy revealed what we can expect to see in the upcoming season in these words. “Alina goes from being a scared little pup who can’t look anyone in the eye, to suddenly having this sense of gravity to her. We feel that she’s grown a lot, and she’s really strong. But she’s still got a long way to go, which is a nice place for her. We know where she’s going now, and where she’s got to go.” With this being said, it seems like Shadow and Bone Season two will be full of drama, magic, mystery, and romance which you won’t want to miss! We’ll see more action, adventure and suspenseful moments which we can’t wait for! Be sure to check out Shadow and Bone Season two when it comes out on Netflix.

While you wait for Season 2 of #ShadowandBone, check out our exclusive reveal of a new featurette about the music of the hit epic fantasy series. https://t.co/ChJr1KPPjN — Collider (@Collider) June 11, 2021

Well! who all are going to be in Shadow and Bones season 2?

This series is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. It has been made one of the best fantasy series with the acting of a great cast. These casts have been confirmed to be in season 2:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen “Mal” Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker,

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan / The Darkling

Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra

If you are a fan of Shadow and Bone, then it will be exciting to watch season two also.

When are Shadow and Bone releasing?

No news and update had been provided regarding the filming and production of season 2, but it is speculated that the new series will be released anytime in 2022. Meanwhile, if you have not watched season 1 then go check it out because you will not want to miss this hit fantasy drama. If you are also reading novels then do check out ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Six of Crows’ by Leigh Bardugo.

Shadow and Bone season 1: Viewer’s review

Shadow and Bone series has received a mixed review from the critics. The writer of the book, Leigh Bardugo has done a great job in building up an intriguing world, and concerning adapting it for the screen, they have also managed to do justice. However, some critics believe that there were lots of holes in the plot and at times it seemed like things were happening just for the sake of it. The series finale was a bit anticlimactic and left a lot of dangling questions. Nevertheless, Netflix states that the series hit the #1 spot in 79 countries. The first series had many episodes which were interesting to see what happens next with all these characters in this fantasy world they have created for viewers. Season one had a good balance of action, drama, romance, and fantasy. Shadow & Bone season two is anticipated to have the same elements as the first series but with more twists! So let’s wait patiently for this new installment to be released. You better not miss out on watching Season Two when it comes out on Netflix soon! For now, catch up on the first season so you’ll know everything that happened beforehand!