Shenmue is a game that follows the journey of Ryo Hazuki. He witnesses his father’s murder and then is on a mission to find the man who did it. He goes all over Japan and Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he’ll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge. Shenmue, also known as Shenmue the Animation, is an upcoming Japanese anime television series that will be based on the video game series by Yu Suzuki and Sega. Anime is a new cartoon. It will come on in 2022. Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are both helping make it happen.The tv series season Shenmue Season 1 upcoming Adult Swim and Crunchyroll release date in the USA is confirmed to be 2022. You can watch this tv series season on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll in the USA next year.Ryo saw his father get killed. He wanted to find the man who did it. He found him in Yokosuka, Japan, and Hong Kong and he also went to other places too. Ryo will learn that there are powerful forces that he does not know about as he trains to become a good martial artist. He is seeking revenge. Shenmue was first released for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999. The game was made by Yu Suzuki, who is famous for designing arcade games like Hang-On, Outrun, and Virtua Fighter. He is one of Sega’s top designers. Shenmue is a video game that has a lot of detail. It was expensive for Sega to make. The Dreamcast console needed more sales, but it didn’t happen because people wanted the PlayStation and other consoles instead. Despite that, there were two sequels to the series. Shenmue II was released in 2001 and was one of Sega’s last Dreamcast games, and also one of the company’s first Xbox games. The third chapter of the series had been announced in 2015, with its development being crowdfunded through Kickstarter.The series was announced on September 4, 2020. The series is directed by Chikara Sakurai. Yu Suzuki will be the executive producer for the show. The series will be made by Telecom Animation Film and Sola Entertainment. There will be 13 episodes and it will air on Adult Swim in America and also stream on Crunchyroll. The anime was developed for two to three years. The production crew went to Yokosuka and made it look like the city’s streets and atmosphere. The anime will have most of the voice actors from the video games, but some of them will be new. The new ones are for people who liked the game but are younger than you. Producer Joseph Chou said that Suzuki was heavily involved in the production of Shenmue to plan out the story with information that wasn’t in the game. Sakurai added free-roaming aspects, which included Ryo talking to people on the street.The trailer for the new anime shows how the show will be about the first game. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is expected to be in 2022. The first trailer for the new series was revealed. It will be directed by Chikara Sakurai, who has done work on One-Punch Man, the Naruto Shippuden movies, and Sailor Moon Super S The Movie. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are working together to make a new series. It is not finished yet, but they showed the first image which shows Ryo Hazuki fighting the man who killed his father. The show that is about video games was announced in 2020. The panel showed people the first look at it. People will retell what happened in the game.