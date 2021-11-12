Amid the property boom of late 2021, many people are discovering for the first time that house moves can be a supremely stressful experience for everyone involved, and that the sheer volume of work required to get yourself to completion can be overwhelming. Thankfully, there are specialists at every turn to handle the difficult parts of a house move – conveyancers in particular, who look after the legal side of selling or buying a house. But there are two principle kinds: the conveyancing solicitor, and the licensed conveyancer. So what is the difference, and which should you use in your house move?

What is a Conveyancing Solicitor?

A conveyancing solicitor, simply put, is a solicitor who has specialised in property law, and conducts conveyancing as the main part of their practice. Conveyancing solicitors have extensive training in many aspects of law, and have simply chosen to specialise in property. Conveyancing solicitors may be useful for wider legal issues, and can extend their services beyond simple conveyancing to help your house move along.

What is a Licensed Conveyancer?

A licensed conveyancer is a specialist lawyer, who has been specifically trained in property law and conveyancing. They do not have the same rigorous and wide-reaching training as solicitors, but are able to complete house purchases and sales with their specific legal knowledge.

What are the Differences and Which Should You Choose?

The significant difference between a conveyancing solicitor and a licensed conveyancer, with regard to conveyancing for your house move, lies in the regulatory standards each upholds. Both are required to be regulated – but solicitors are regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority where conveyancers are licensed by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers. This is because, with the increase in house sales throughout the 20th century, demand for conveyancers increased beyond the capacity of solicitors – requiring the government to step in with the 1985 Administration of Justice Act, enabling lawyers to specialise in conveyancing and offer a more specific service in order to cater do demand.

So what does this mean for you? Ultimately, a conveyancing solicitor will have a wider knowledge base with regard to law, and most likely have more experience in terms of years. Licensed conveyancers may not have as much experience, but are heavily regulated and specialised. Also, if you hire a solicitor they are legally prevented from creating conflicts of interest without information and consent, whereas a conveyancer could theoretically work for both parties in a sale without being obliged to disclose it. A conveyancing solicitor may be better for you if you’re anticipating a complex sale with legal ramifications, whereas a licensed conveyancer may be more efficient in dealing with your property.