Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving end-of-life care at home after being diagnosed with liver failure. According to sources, Harwell’s health has rapidly deteriorated, and he is now on his deathbed (source: Metro News).

Fans and friends express their support.

Harwell’s fans and friends have taken to social media to express their support and well-wishes for the singer. Many post messages of love and encouragement, while others share their favorite memories of Harwell’s music career with Smash Mouth (source: Billboard). Despite the sad news, Harwell’s loved ones are grateful for the outpouring of support and are taking comfort in the fact that family and friends surround him during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT