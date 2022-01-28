Snowfall is a show on FX that tells the story of the crack cocaine trade in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. The show has just been renewed for a fifth season, and it promises to be even more exciting than the previous four! The first four seasons followed different characters as they got involved in the drug trade. This season, however, is going to focus on one character: Franklin Saint. Franklin is a young man who is trying to make it in the business world, but he quickly realizes that there is more money to be made in drugs. Season 5 is going to chronicle his rise to power in the drug trade. If you’re a fan of Snowfall, make sure to tune in to FX on July 10th.

The season 5 trailer is out now!!

The official trailer for Season 5 has arrived to show how Franklin’s world continues to expand and get more chaotic by the minute. Check it now on Youtube.

What is Snowfall all about?

In Snowfall Season Four, we saw Franklin Saint get more involved in the drug trade. He is also trying to take care of his family, and he knows that he can't do that if he's in prison.

We’re also going to see more of Teddy McDonald. Teddy is a former cop who now works for the CIA. He is trying to track down the people who are bringing drugs into the country. We’ll also see more of Lucia Villanueva. Lucia is a reporter who is trying to get the story on the crack cocaine trade in Los Angeles. She is also trying to protect her son, who has gotten involved with the wrong people. The show is set in 1983, which was a very important year in terms of the crack cocaine trade. That was when Ronald Reagan declared the War on Drugs. We’ll see how the characters are affected by that.

When is the fifth season coming?

The fifth season is set to premiere on February 23, 2022. Do not forget to catch up with the series.

Who are in the cast?

The fifth season will feature Damson Idris as Franklin Saint. Besides him, we will also see Carter Hudson as Theodore “Teddy” McDonald. Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint, and Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint will be in the series among many others.

What’s the cast saying about Snowfall’s Season 5?

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint said, “I cannot wait for Snowfall Season Five. Franklin has gone through so many changes and challenges in the previous seasons, and I’m excited to see how he will continue to grow as a character.” Carter Hudson as Theodore “Teddy” McDonald said, “It’s been great to be a part of Snowfall since the beginning. The writing is always top-notch, and I can’t wait to see where Teddy goes this season.”

Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva said, “Snowfall has allowed me to explore different sides of myself as an actor that I wouldn’t have otherwise had the opportunity to do. I am grateful for that, and I’m excited for what Season Five will bring.”Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo Zapata said, “I am grateful to FX for giving me the opportunity to be part of Snowfall. This has been an amazing experience, and I’m excited to see how Gustavo’s story progresses.”

What’s special about Snowfall’s Season 5?

It’s been four years since Snowfall first hit our screens, and fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting news about Season Five. Well, we can finally share some information with you!

First and foremost, it seems like the crack cocaine trade is going to play a bigger role in the new season. This was hinted at in the Season Four finale when Franklin started working with a new supplier known as ‘The Mayor.’ It’ll be interesting to see how this storyline develops over the course of Season Five. Finally, FX has released a teaser trailer for Snowfall’s Season Five (which you can watch at the bottom of this article). The trailer doesn’t give away too much about what to expect in the new season, but it does hint that things are going to be heating up. Snowfall’s fifth season is set to premiere on February 23, 2022.