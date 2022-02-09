Fans of Spider-Man rejoice! The new Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is coming out soon and it looks amazing. This movie takes a whole new approach to the Spider-Man story. It introduces us to Miles Morales, a teenager who gains superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. If you are a fan of superhero movies, then you don’t want to miss this one!

The film, Into the Spider-Verse, is an animated classic that not only broke boundaries for what was thought possible in terms of graphics and storytelling but became one of Marvel’s most beloved superhero tales.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming back!!

The Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen are back in an all-new adventure that’s set to release later this year. It’s titled Across the Spider-Verse this time, and Miles is the one travelling between worlds while meeting brand new Spider-Men like Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord talked about MCU Spider-Verse Connections

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is an animated movie that takes place in its own separate universe from MCU’s live-action movies. The writers and producers of this project discussed how it will have connections with MCU telling of Peter Parker, but not too much so as to make viewers feel like they’re being explored again by seeing all these different variations on one person’s life story.

When asked why these two cannot be related, Miller replied, The Multiverse is vast and expansive. Everything grows…How could you possibly think that many possible things would not be related in a Multiverse? Lord, with a smug look on his face, said: “Everything’s possible except for this one thing that everyone wants.” Although the reply was not very clear it hinted that many things are possible given the endless opportunities.

Did Spider-Man: No Way Home had any impact on Spider-Verse?

To this question, Lord confirmed that never intersect each other in any way. He further says, ‘The writers and director of this movie are all buddies with us, so we’ve been able to stay in the loop. They’re always trying not to step on each other’s toes by telling different types of stories or tackling new themes; it’s their job! And now it’s ours too-to give fans something original that feels fresh – but still has what you want: Contentment guaranteed.’

Why you should watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

The Spider-Verse is a world full of Spider-people. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated adventure that brings together six spider characters from across dimensions in order to save their homeworlds and solve crimes as one team.’

In what dimension does Spider-Verse take place?

It takes place in alternate dimensions, which are inhabited by different versions of spiders man. The film also stars Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who becomes friends with these other spiders after he gets bitten himself; Gwen Stacy AKA White Tiger (Hailee Steinfeld); Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn); Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage); Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

When was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released?

It was released on December 14, 2018. At first, it looked like a really weird idea to make an animated Spiderman movie with such a different style of animation than what we’re used to seeing from Marvel movies. The character designs are so unique and cool though! It seems like they may have hit upon something special with this one as well.’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a new Spider-Man movie set in a different dimension.

When is Across the Spider-Verse releasing?

The film is going to hit the theatres on October 7 later this year.

Critic reviews

The film on Rotten Tomatoes has an approval rating of 97%. This means that only 3% out of 389 reviews were negative. I think this is really cool because it shows how much people love the movie and are excited about its sequel! “What distinguishes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is that it takes its mission seriously, even when being transparently silly.” Los Angeles Times said. You should really check out this movie. It would be as much entertaining as MCU’s spider-man if not more.