SPY×FAMILY is a manga series and its going to get an anime adaptation soon. It is written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. A spy has to build a family. He is not sure he can trust the girl he takes as his daughter and the woman he agrees to marry. But they are assassins and a mind reader, respectively. The series has been published in 8 books (volumes) by Shueisha. It was also put on the Shōnen Jump+ app and website. The series was published every 2 weeks for free, starting in March 2019.

When Spy x Family is coming up?

Viz Media will let people in the US watch this show. The anime shows are made by Wit Studio and Cloverworks. The show will start to air in 2022.

What is the storyline of Spy x Family?

In this book, a person called “Twilight” is assigned a difficult mission. He needs to do an operation called Operation Strix. This requires him to marry and have a child to get close to his target, Donovan Desmond. He ends up adopting Anya, a telepath. He marries Yor, an assassin. They are hiding what they are from one another.

To complete his mission, Twilight needs to get Anya enrolled at Eden Academy. This way she can get close to Damian Desmond’s son. To do that, Anya will need to become an Imperial Scholar. She needs 8 Stella Stars but Twilight has to make sure she doesn’t get 8 Bolts for Tonitrus.

Who will be starring in Spy x Family?

Twilight (黄昏, Tasogare) / Loid Forger (ロイド・フォージャー, Roido Fōjā)

Thorn Princess (いばら姫, Ibara Hime) / Yor Forger (ヨル・フォージャー, Yoru Fōjā)

Anya Forger (アーニャ・フォージャー, Ānya Fōjā)

Bond Forger (ボンド・フォージャー, Bondo Fōjā)

Damian Desmond (ダミアン・デズモンド, Damian Dezumondo)

Becky Blackbell (ベッキー・ブラックベル, Bekkī Burakkuberu)

Yuri Briar (ユーリ・ブライア, Yūri Buriaru)

Franky (フランキー, Furankī)

Sylvia Sherwood (シルヴィア・シャーウッド, Shiruvuia Shāuddo)

Nightfall (夜帷, Tobari) / Fiona Frost (フィオナ・フロスト, Fiona Furosuto)

What are the details related to production?

Tatsuya Endo and his editor Shohei Lin have known each other for over ten years. Lin was his first editor on Tista (2007). When Shohei Lin was moved from Jump Square to Shōnen Jump+, Endo followed him happily. They began developing new work. Spy Family takes parts from three of Endo’s one-shots. “Rengoku no Ashe” and “Ishi ni Usubeni, Tetsu ni Hoshi”. The reception among the editorial department was so good that serialization was practically decided before the official meeting even took place.

Lin had Endo work with Tatsuki Fujimoto on Fire Punch to get experience. Lin told Endo to make Spy x Family more cheerful than the other two books. The first draft was called “Spy Family” in Japanese. The author Endo came up with over 100 titles, but they decided to use the same name but in English and a “cross” between them because of a manga called Hunter × Hunter.

An editor said that he and the author of Rengoku no Ashe are always conscious of where violence is taken seriously. Anya was inspired by the main character from “Rengoku no Ashe.” Lin said that the series is written with a broad audience. The book is good for people of all ages and genders. It can be read by people who like comedy, too. Endo’s art style and ability to convey emotions are some of the reasons why we like it so much.

Lin said that he and Endo would start to make the stories in this book longer. They did this in Volume 2 and it was good.

