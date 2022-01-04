The Squid Game is back and better than ever! Squid Season 2 will soon be available on Netflix. Squid game season 1 was a cult classic, but this one promises to be even more exciting. The Squid Game has all-new episodes with more deadly games, choices to make, and more ways to win the game. What are you waiting for? Stay tuned to what’s coming up!

What is the Squid Game series about?

Everyone knows about this Squid Game series. But for refreshing the memory, the series follows a contest of 456 players. These players have a miserable life and are heavily indebted. The game offers a winning prize of ₩45.6 billion. However, children’s play is not as simple as it seems. The game is more deadly than to be thought of. And only one finalist will survive the game and win this heavy amount.

How many episodes are there in season 1?

The first season has a total of nine episodes with a run time of between 32 and 63 minutes. The episodes on the first season were:

“Red Light, Green Light”

“Hell”

“The Man with the Umbrella”

“Stick to the Team”

“A Fair World”

“Gganbu”

“VIPS”

“Front Man”

“One Lucky Day”

When is season 2 coming?

The series was released worldwide on September 17, 2021. The first season had nine episodes. As for season 2, no updates have been provided. We can only patiently wait for any more updates to come.

Squid Game season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk



"I'm in the planning process currently" https://t.co/YVVHaFZDmS — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 9, 2021

Who are the actors in Squid Game?

This most-watched series has been written, directed, and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series stars Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun, who is also the protagonist of the series. Besides him, we see, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, and Wi Ha-Joon as Hwang Jun-ho. We also see, HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae-byeok, O Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam, Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali, and Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su.

What is the actor saying about the Squid Game series?

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the man behind the series creation said, “Squid Game is a production that I’ve wanted to make for a very long time. It’s an action thriller about the power of money and greed.” Lee Jung-Jae, who stars in it said, “I was fascinated by the story and the character when I read the script. The combination of intense action and strong emotions is something that I haven’t done before.” Park Hae-soo also commented on his experience saying, “It was fascinating how dark the world of Squid Game is. I think Cho Sang-woo will be loved and hated by viewers at the same time.” Wi Ha-joon added, “Hwang Jun-ho doesn’t have any heroic qualities like other protagonists in similar dramas. He’s just a guy who wants to make money and live a comfortable life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What are critics saying about Squid Game?

According to the critic website, Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 94% based on 63 reviews, with an average rating of 8.20/10. On Metacritic, the series got an average score of 69 out of 100 based on 13 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews”. The Hindu wrote that “the nine episodes manage to leave its viewers horrified, yet invested in the show, thanks to the razor-sharp writing and compelling performances by its ensemble cast.” Variety wrote: “Like Joker, there’s a having-it-both-ways insistence that a culture that could create violence is inherently sick and deranged while playing out a wildly overstated version of sick derangement in a manner designed to be maximally tense and amusing.”

Why Squid Game season 2 is so anticipated among its viewers?

Netflix released Squid Game Season two with much anticipation from its viewers since it first aired in South Korea back on September 17, 2021. The show gained popularity because of its unique storyline that revolves around a game where contestants fight each other until there is only one left alive. Many Squid Game fans are excited about the release of Season Two on Netflix. The series has been called a “cult classic” and critics have praised the dark, twisted storyline and the acting performances by the cast. Hwang Jun-ho’s portrayal of Cho Sang-woo is sure to be a fan favorite! Be sure to check out Squid Game Season Two on Netflix when it hits the screens! Meanwhile, catch up with season 1 in case you have not watched it yet.