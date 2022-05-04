Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a collection of science fiction short stories based on the Star Trek universe. The book was edited by Dean Wesley Smith and published in 1998 by Pocket Books.

The stories were written by various authors, including Diane Carey, Peter David, Michael Jan Friedman, and John Vornholt. This anthology features many well-known Star Trek writers and tells tales of adventure set throughout the Star Trek canon. If you’re a fan of Star Trek, or just enjoy science fiction stories in general, then you’ll want to check out this book!

Some of the standout stories in the anthology include ‘Sarek’s Mindmate’ by Michael Jan Friedman, which tells the story of how Spock’s father came to be bonded with his human wife; ‘The Firstfruit of Their Labors’ by Dean Wesley Smith, which follows the crew of the USS Enterprise as they investigate a strange alien planet; and ‘Blood and Fire’ by Andy Mangels & Michael A. Martin, which features the first on-screen appearance of Star Trek: The Next Generation character Reginald Barclay.

Names of the characters in the ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel…

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Bruce Horak as Hemmer

André Dae Kim as Chief Kyle

Shannon Widdis as Bridge Crew

Rong Fu as Lt. Jenna Mitchell

Sage Arrindell as Rukiya

Cameron Roberts as Manu Noonien-Singh

Prosha Hussein as Sick Crew Member #1

Avaah Blackwell as Linnarean Guard

Kaylee Harwood as Lt. Parker

Oscar Moreno as Crewman Zuniga

What is the best way to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the internet?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on CBS All Access. You can also purchase Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play. If you want to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for free, you can sign up for a seven-day trial of CBS All Access. After the trial, CBS All Access costs $59.99 per year or $99.99 for a lifetime subscription. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Póster promocional de Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. pic.twitter.com/mdWCQK5tbV — TuSubtitulo (@TSubtitulo) April 3, 2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NX-01), which is commanded by Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast also includes Linda Park (Hoshi Sato), Dominic Keating (Malcolm Reed), Anthony Montgomery (Travis Mayweather), John Billingsley (Dr. Phlox), Jolene Blalock (Sub-Commander T’Pol), and Connor Trinneer (Charles “Trip” Tucker III). Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was created by Rick Berman and Brannon Braga, who also served as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a collection of short stories that were originally published in Star Trek Magazine. The stories are set during the early days of the Starfleet before the Federation was founded.

Fans of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

The Facebook group has been discussing their favorite stories from the collection. Some of the stories in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds include “The Belly of the Beast” by Ilsa J. Bick, “In The Name Of Honor” by David Mack, and “Cold Fusion” by Geoffrey Thorne. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available now in paperback and ebook formats.