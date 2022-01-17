The second season of the critically acclaimed series State of the Union is soon going to be available on Sundance TV. The trailer for season 2 is out now. As the trailer suggests, in the upcoming season we will see Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson playing Ellen and Scott, replacing the season 1 star Louise and Tom. The trailer revealed a married couple and they seem to be in some sort of trouble. The couple married for thirty years sits at a coffee shop for ten minutes before their therapy session. Season two of State of the Union premieres on February 14 2022 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now, and AMC+.

Why you should watch State of the Union?

Patricia Clarkson seems to be playing a similar role as she did in House of Cards (season five). Her character Ellen is blunt and straightforward. She doesn’t smile or laugh much, unlike her husband Scott played by Brendan Gleeson. Before the trailer came out, I had only seen Patricia play motherly roles such as Catherine Walker in Gattaca and Mary Fisher in Pieces of April. My impression was that they were middle-aged widows who wore lots of orange lipstick but State of the Union showed me another side to Patricia’s acting capabilities: being an aggressive wife with a biting tongue. The contrast between her characters from ‘The Elephant Man’ and ‘House Of Cards’ makes it easy for audiences to see how versatile she is as an actress.

But what about the storyline?

It’s entertaining and gripping, with a few surprises (no spoilers!) that will keep you at the edge of your seat. The only thing I didn’t like was how they killed off one of the main characters but that’s just my opinion. All in all, I would definitely recommend watching State of the Union if you’re looking for something new to watch on SundanceTV. I’m hoping that there’ll be a season three if the ratings are good. The series will only get better as it continues, I’m sure of it!

How well was season 1 of State of the Union?

The series has a score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 72%. It’s rated as “good” on both sites. Season one of State of the Union is just as good, if not better than season two. You won’t be disappointed! If you’re looking for something new to watch on SundanceTV, I would definitely recommend giving State of the Union a try. It’s a show that keeps you at the edge of your seat and has a few surprises (no spoilers!) that will keep you coming back for more. Based on the ratings, I’d recommend giving it a watch if you haven’t already! It’s well worth your time!

What did season 1 actors say about the series?

As we eagerly await Season two of State of the Union, I wanted to take a quick look back at what the actors from Season one had to say about the series. Rosamund Pike, who played Louise in Season one, said “It’s a great character. I feel very lucky to be playing her…She is full of secrets, and I like that about her. She is somebody who you think you know, but there is always more to discover.” I think that about sums up the series as a whole. You never quite know what is going to happen, and you’re always kept on your toes (or should I say your seat?). Season two is sure to be just as thrilling, if not more so, and I can’t wait to see what happens next! So, season 2 of State of the Union seems to be bringing something amazing. Stay tuned to know first-hand updates. If you have not watched season 1 of the series, go watch it now before the fresh comes over. You are really going to like the series. And check out the other blogs at the State of Union Official blog to know more about this amazing series.