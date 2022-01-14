Hey, Station 19 fans! ABC just announced that season 6 is coming soon. We can’t wait to see what’s going to happen. This season, the firefighters have been through a lot of emotional turmoil with their families- will they be able to bounce back? The show has been renewed for one more season so you’ll have plenty of time to find out. In the meantime, catch up on all five previous seasons before it starts airing again!

What’s Station 19′ about?

The series follows the working of all the firefighters who work in station 19 in Seattle, Washington. The crew of Station 19 is back and they’re ready to tackle whatever comes their way. This season, they’ll be fighting fires and saving lives, but they’ll also be dealing with some personal issues. With all of the changes going on in their lives, the firefighters will have to stick together more than ever before.

Who will be in the cast?

The series has been created by Stacy McKee. The cast will include:

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea “Andy” Herrera

Jason George as Dr. Benjamin “Ben” Warren

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria “Vic” Hughes

Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Who did the cast respond to the revival of season 6?

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Krista Vernoff, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19!”. “It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers, and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week,” she added. Show creator Stacy McKee said, “We are so excited about going back into production for Season Six of Station 19. We hope to give the fans a season full of surprises and suspense, as well as some steamy romance.” The cast and crew of Station 19, are gearing up for another season on the show. ABC has already renewed the firefighter drama for a sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

#Station19 has been renewed for Season 6! pic.twitter.com/YLJIiVRQuY — best of station 19 (@bestofstation) January 11, 2022

“Station 19 has captivated audiences with its thrilling stories and dynamic characters,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “These brave firefighters risk their lives every day to keep us all safe, and we are so excited to bring them back for another action-packed season.”

What is special about Station 19′ show?

The show has been praised for its diverse cast, which includes both LGBTQ and people of colour. The series also features an all-female team of firefighters, a rarity in the television landscape. “We are beyond thrilled that Station 19 will be returning to ABC for another season,” executive producer and creator Stacy McKee said in a statement. “Our crew is an amazing family, and it’s been an honour to watch these characters grow and change over the past five seasons.”

What can we expect from the Season?

Details about the upcoming season are still under wraps, but Burke hinted that it will be full of surprises and suspense, as well as some steamy romance. “Station 19 has delivered excitement and emotional resonance week after week, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season Six,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. The show follows a group of brave firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. It’s one of the few remaining shows on television with an all-male cast, and fans are eager to see if the show will add any new female characters in the upcoming season. No matter what happens, we’re sure that Station 19 will continue to be one of the most exciting and intense shows on network television. We can’t wait for Season Six!