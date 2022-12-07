Whether you are running a startup or a thriving small business, courier services are just one of several valuable services your business needs.

But how can you go about finding the most suitable courier service?

Step 1: Gather Referrals

If you know other business owners, vendors, or even customers who rely on courier services, it’s worthwhile to ask for referrals.

By gathering referrals, you’ll have a vague idea of which courier services have an excellent reputation. But even so, you should evaluate each service with the next set of steps.

Step 2: Identify Local Services

Whether you manage to gather a few referrals or not, a simple Google search for “courier services near me” will bring up all the local services.

It’s always best to rely on a local courier service. Unfortunately, if the service is located too far from your business, there’s a good chance your deliveries won’t be timely.

Step 3: Evaluate Online Reviews

While you’re searching online for local courier services, you’ll probably stumble upon customer reviews for each service provider. Just as you would read reviews before purchasing a product, the same should apply when choosing a service.

Evaluating online reviews for each service is crucial because reviews provide accurate information on service quality from the customers’ perspective. If you find negative reviews, eliminate the service providers from your list of options.

Step 4: Find Out About Customer Service

It’s essential to opt for a service that provides excellent customer service. Customer support will need to assist you if you experience any hiccups or delays while relying on a courier. If customer service quality is lousy, you’ll battle to manage complaints and queries, which could negatively impact your business.

Look for services that include chatbots on their website, customer support hotlines, and other relevant functions that ensure you won’t be left frustrated and in the dark when you need assistance.

Step 5: Confirm Experience

Instead of hoping to save by relying on a courier startup, it’s best to opt for a service that has ample experience in the industry.

Step 6: Look For Parcel Tracking

Parcel tracking enables customers to view where parcels are every step of the way, from collection to the customer’s doorstep. With this function, you can let your customers know when deliveries are delayed.

You can confirm whether a courier service uses this technology on its website.

Step 7: Confirm Delivery Options

It’s best to opt for a courier service that offers same-day deliveries, standard deliveries, international shipping, and overnight shipping.

The more delivery options you offer your customers, the more choice your customers will have, which adds to customer convenience.

Step 8: Ship A Trial Parcel

Once you have narrowed your list of candidate courier services to a bare minimum, consider shipping a trial parcel with each service you are considering.

Shipping a trial parcel will give you an accurate indication of which service is the most reliable and professional.

Instead of choosing the first courier that you come across, it’s essential to carefully evaluate all the services in your area to find the most suitable courier for your business.