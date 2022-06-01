In Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4, the Mind Flayer is back and he’s mad. The kids are all trying to figure out how to stop him, but they’re also dealing with their problems. Eleven is struggling with her powers and Mike is trying to get her back. Max is dealing with the aftermath of being attacked by the Mind Flayer and Billy is being a total jerk. Read on for a comprehensive recap of Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4!

The storyline of the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4

The Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4 is mainly focused on Eleven and her powers. The episode starts with Eleven having a dream about the Mind Flayer and she wakes up in a cold sweat. She tells Mike that she’s scared and he tries to comfort her. Meanwhile, Max is dealing with the fact that she was attacked by the Mind Flayer. She’s embarrassed and doesn’t want anyone to know. However, Billy finds out and he’s not too happy about it. He tells her that she’s weak and that she needs to be more careful.

Later on, Eleven goes to see Dr. Sam Owens and she asks him if her powers are gone for good. He tells her that they’re not and that she just needs to learn how to control them.

Names of the characters in the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown also played as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

About the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Will is trying to figure out what the Mind Flayer is up to. He comes up with a plan and he tells the others about it. They’re not too sure about it but they go along with it anyway. The plan involves Eleven going into the Upside Down and trying to find the Mind Flayer. She’s successful and she comes back with some information.

The group then goes to the place where the Mind Flayer is and they battle it. They’re successful and they destroy the Mind Flayer. That’s it for Stranger Things Season Four! Stay tuned for more recaps and analyses of your favorite shows!

A moment from Stranger Things Season 4 has completely messed up my mind

For Life Stranger Things Season Four ended with a bang. The finale was action-packed and intense, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. But it was also emotional, as we said goodbye to some of our favorite characters. Stranger Things has always been good at making us care about its characters, and that’s never been more true than in this latest season.

One scene, in particular, has left me feeling shaken up. It’s a moment that takes place near the end of Stranger Things Season Four, Episode Eight. And it involves Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Mind Flayer. If you haven’t seen Stranger Things yet, be warned: there are spoilers ahead!

One scene in question takes place after Eleven has once again used her powers to defeat the Mind Flayer

She’s exhausted, and she’s bleeding from her nose. The Mind Flayer is defeated, but at what cost?

Eleven turns to look at the body of her friend, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who was possessed by the Mind Flayer. Will is dead, and Eleven killed him. She killed her best friend. This is a moment that will stay with me for a long time. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and it highlights the cost of power. Eleven is a powerful young girl, but she’s not invincible.

So, what do you think about Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4?