Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things Season 4 will have two feature-length episodes. This news comes from the Duffer Brothers themselves, who announced the Stranger Things panel at San Diego Comic-Con. And these two episodes are sure to be a hit with fans!

The storyline for the Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9

The Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9 will be a continuation of the previous six episodes. We will finally get to see what happens next with Eleven and the gang after that huge cliffhanger at the end of Season three. The Duffer Brothers have teased that these two episodes will be “very emotional” and “unlike anything we’ve done before.” Stranger Things Season four is shaping up to be the best season yet! And just in case that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the Duffer Brothers have announced that episodes seven and nine of the upcoming season will be feature-length! The Duffer Brothers announced a Stranger Things panel at Comic-Con, where they also revealed that Season four will consist of eight episodes.

The names of the characters in Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Stranger Things Season 4: 7 Things We Want

While Stranger Things season two gave us more of what we loved from the first- bigger threats, more heart, and Eleven finally getting to go outside- it also brought with it some new challenges. The biggest of which was, of course, trying to live up to the hype that Stranger Things season one had generated. With Stranger Things season three now behind us, it’s time to start looking ahead to season four- which is already shaping up to be even more ambitious than its predecessors. Here are seven things we want from Stranger Things season four.

Know more about Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9

Stranger Things season four will reportedly be even more ambitious than the previous three seasons. According to a new report from TV Line, Stranger Things season four will feature two episodes that are each an hour and a half long. The news was revealed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, who said that the Duffer brothers have “ambitious plans” for the fourth season. “They’ll be larger, bidder, and darker while still preserving the humor that we all enjoy,” Levy added. “I feel that what happens in season four of Stranger Things will spark public’s curiosity.”

Stranger Things fans, at long last we can finally reveal when the new season will be premiering!! Stranger Things 4 is coming to you in two parts: Volume 1 premieres May 27 & Volume 2 quickly follows on July 1. pic.twitter.com/FSG6UOE1yU — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2022

The future success of the Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9

Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9 is looking very bright, and we can’t wait to see what the Duffer brothers have in store for us. Levy said that the Duffer brothers have “ambitious plans” for the fourth season. It sounds like the Stranger Things Season four is going to be even better than the last one! We can’t wait to see what the Duffer brothers have in store for us. Stay tuned for more updates!