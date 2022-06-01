Netflix’s Stranger Things is known for its mix of science fiction, horror, and drama. However, the fourth season has taken things to a whole new level.

In this article, we will discuss five moments that pushed the series to its darkest point. If you haven’t seen Stranger Things Season 4 yet, then be warned: there are spoilers ahead!

The storyline of the Stranger Things Season 4

The Stranger Things Season 4 is darker than ever before. The first shocking moment occurs when Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) is taken captive by the Russians. She is subjected to horrifying tests and experiments, which push her to her limits both mentally and physically.

The second moment comes when Jim Hopper (David Harbour) makes a deal with the Russians, sacrificing himself so that Eleven can be free. This results in his death, which is one of the most heartbreaking moments in Stranger Things history. The third moment occurs when Billy (Dacre Montgomery) turns into a Mind Flayer and starts killing people.

Names of the characters in the Stranger Things Season 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Know more about the Stranger Things Season 4

It is only through the intervention of Eleven that he is finally stopped. The fourth moment is when the Russians open a gate to the Upside Down, unleashing a horde of monsters onto Hawkins. This results in mass panic and destruction, as the town is overrun by the creatures.

Finally, the fifth moment is when Eleven loses her powers. This is a huge blow for her, as she has to come to terms with the fact that she is no longer special. These five moments are some of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments in Stranger Things history, and they push the series to its darkest point yet.

Things Are Getting Murkier & Stranger Still in Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things

Stranger Things season four is a return to form for the series. After a lackluster season three, Stranger Things season four-part one recaptures the magic of the first two seasons. The Duffer Brothers have said that they view Stranger Things as an eight-hour movie, and it shows in season four-part one. Stranger Things is at its best when it’s a closed-ended story, and that’s what season four-part one is. The first half of Stranger Things season four is full of shocking moments and heartbreaking character developments.

Here are five of the most shocking moments from Stranger Things season four-part one.

– The death of Hopper

– Eleven’s powers being taken away

– Joyce leaving Hawkins

– Will’s vision of the Upside Down

– The return of the Mind Flayer

These moments are just a few of the reasons why Stranger Things season four is the show’s darkest season yet.

Stranger Things Season Four Part One: Five Shocking Moments That Pushed The Series to Its Darkest PointSo Far… Stranger Things has always been a pretty dark show. It’s a show about government experiments gone wrong, kids with superpowers being hunted by monsters, and a town that’s constantly being terrorized by the Upside Down.

So when Stranger Things season four rolled around, we expected things to be just as dark as ever. But even we were surprised by how dark Stranger Things season four-part one has been. Don’t get us wrong, we’re still loving the show. There have been some seriously shocking moments that have pushed the series to its darkest point yet.

Thanks for reading! What did you think of Stranger Things Season Four Part One?