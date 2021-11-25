Studio 666 was filmed while Foo Fighters made their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. It followed the band as they moved into a house in Encino to record the music and encountered a supernatural threat that could have stopped them from making music.

Dave Grohl said that after decades of making music, it was finally time to make a full-length horror comedy film Studio 666.

What is the expected release date for Studio 666?

Studio 666 is expected to be released on February 25, 2022.

What is the Studios 666 Cast?

Dave Grohl and his bandmates (Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee) will all be in the movie.

The rest of the cast for “Studio 666” includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. There is some good talent in comedy in this cast, so there should be a lot of humor.

Studio 666 Director, Writer, and More:

The movie “Studio 666” was directed by BJ McDonnell. He has made other horror movies, like “Hatchet III” and “Slayer – The Repentless Killogy.” He also worked as a camera operator for the movie “Malignant,” which James Wan directed. And he is going to work on the new Top Gun.

The film is made by a company called Roswell Films. It has another group called Therapy Studios. Two people work together. They are the executive producer’s John Silva and Kristen Welsh. The full list of people who helped make the film is John Ramsay, James A Rota, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolne.

What is the Studio 666 all about?

Reviews on Studio 666:

Studio 666 is a perfect combination of the things I like. It has rock music, horror, and comedy. I am excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to make that movie. It has been a long time since we have seen something like the Beatles ‘Help!’, The Monkees ‘Head’, or ‘KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Studio 666, is about an old 60’s or 70’s band. Horror mixes with it. I am very excited for people who like to watch films and listen to music to come to enjoy my film together!

Dave Grohl, who is the front man for the band “Foo Fighters”, came up with the story idea. The screenplay was written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.