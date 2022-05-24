Google Calendar and Salesforce users can integrate the two platforms to make working with these tools easier and save time. You can use salesforce google calendar integration

on professional platforms in an online version or try to do it in person.

Features of Google Calendar

Every year the popularity of Google Calendar

is constantly growing. As the attention to this platform is constantly growing, the interface and the quality of the program are also steadily improving.

The reasons for the growing attention to the tools of Google Calendar are the ease, convenience, ease of interaction, integration options, and other benefits. The ease is that you don’t have to spend a lot of time scheduling appointments and events. The app can do everything for you. You just have to click once on a day in the calendar and schedule events. Also, Google Calendar has the ability to do integration with friends or acquaintances: you can invite specific people to your meeting or event. You can also not only interact with your friends, but also integrate other platforms to interact with Google Calendar. For example, you can combine this app with Todoist and TickTick.

In fact, this is only part of the benefits of Google Calendar. There are too many reasons to add them all into one list. If you have ever used Google Calendar, you will agree with this statement.

Features of Salesforce

Another platform that has been gaining popularity lately is Salesforce. With this platform, companies can simply create communication with their possible customers. It is in this marketing program that one can not only communicate, schedule and conduct meetings with potential customers, but also monitor the success of the meetings and their effectiveness. With data on the effectiveness or invalidity of specific marketing actions on the part of the company, it is possible to change their behavior and improve their communication with customers. Therefore, another big advantage of Salesforce is maintaining statistics and analytics that report on performance.

This platform is very comprehensive and high quality, so because of these advantages, it is developing rhythmically and encouraging more and more customers.

Benefits of interaction and synchronization of Google Calendar and Salesforce

Once you are convinced of the significant advantages of these platforms separately, it is worth mentioning the value of their integration. Through their interaction, users have new opportunities to save time and ease of use of these programs. The main advantages of this integration are:

better and faster communication between partners and team members – this is a necessary prerequisite for the effectiveness of overall work and successful projects;

Google Calendar and Salesforce make it easier to schedule appointments and work visible to everyone in the business;

ability to use a special event log feature to display a Google Calendar event in a Salesforce account;

ability to use your time wisely and plan your workflow more productively.

This is made possible by the fact that the integration of the two platforms automatically connects their data. Therefore, you will no longer need to enter them in two different systems.

The most important tip before syncing

Users often forget about their own privacy. Synchronizing Google Calendar with Salesforce automatically makes your scheduled events available to the public. To ensure that your partners don’t see your personal scheduled events, you can take the following steps:

Make the calendar in Google Calendar only for personal events – there is such an option in this app. That way, only a portion of your scheduled events will be synced with Salesforce. Another step would be to give private status to some events in Google Calendar. Before you sync your events, you can assign private events the “Private” option. This keeps them visible only to you, but not to others, even after you’ve interacted with Salesforce.

If you follow these tips, then synchronizing the two platforms will bring you maximum benefits and positive results. We recommend using specialized programs that will automatically merge your Google Calendar with Salesforce in a few minutes.