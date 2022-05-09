Thor: Love and Thunder are set to be one of the biggest movies of 2021, with Taika Waititi returning to direct and Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reprising their roles as Thor and Jane Foster.

In a recent interview, Waititi talked about how Mighty Thor will be “part of the adventure” in Love and Thunder.

The plotline of the Love and Thunder

The Love and Thunder are still largely under wraps, but we do know that Jane Foster will become Mighty Thor in the film. In an interview with Variety, Waititi was asked about how Mighty Thor will fit into the story. “She’s part of the adventure,” he said. “I think it’s important that we keep her close to us.”

It sounds like Mighty Thor will play a significant role in Love and Thunder, which is great news for fans of Natalie Portman’s character. We can’t wait to see how she handles the hammer!

Names of the characters in Love and Thunder

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Gorr the God Butcher as Christian Bale

Thor as Chris Hemsworth

Jane Foster as Natalie Portman

Star-Lord as Chris Pratt

Sifa as Jaimie Alexander

Fake Hela as Melissa McCarthy

Valkyrie as Tessa Thompson

Grandmaster as Jeff Goldblum

Drax the Destroyer as Dave Bautista

Nebula as Karen Gillan

Kraglin as Sean Gunn

Mantis as Pom Klementieff

Groot as Vin Diesel

Rocket as Bradley Cooper

Actor Thor as Luke Hemsworth

Actor Odin as Sam Neill

The Greatest Quality at Muscular Natalie Portman’s Heroin Latest Thor 4 Picture

The photo, which you can see below, was shared by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi on his Twitter account. It gives us the best look yet at Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU as the Mighty Thor. Check it out!

“She’s part of the adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly of Portman’s character. “One such new Thor is a whole lot more vibrant and energetic.”

Waititi also teased that Love and Thunder will feature some “really cool, big sequences” that they haven’t been able to do in previous Thor movies.

Taika Waititi discusses Natalie Portman’s character Powerful Thor in Thor Love & Thunder

“I believe we’ll see her in Love & Thunder,” he said. “I’m not clear how much she’ll appear in the movie, but I believe she will.”

Portman was last seen as Thor in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Love and Thunder will mark her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It sounds like Love and Thunder is going to be a pretty action-packed movie! I’m excited to see Natalie Portman’s return as Mighty Thor.

A new goddess of thunder is revealed in the latest ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ video

In the trailer, we see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) training with his new hammer, Stormbreaker. But he’s not the only one with a new weapon; Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor has a new hammer of her own, which she uses to great effect in the trailer.

Love and Thunder are shaping up to be a pretty action-packed movie! I’m excited to see Natalie Portman’s return as Mighty Thor.

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals a first look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor

What do you think of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor?